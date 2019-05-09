Iran says it wants nuclear deal ‘back on track’; EU urges Tehran to respect pact

Iran reiterated Thursday that it wants to bring its nuclear deal with world powers ‘back on track’ after the unilateral US withdrawal, said the spokesperson of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran. This comes a day after Tehran said it was scaling back curbs to its nuclear programme.

IRNA quoted Behrouz Kamalvandi as saying: “Our goal is to strengthen the JCPOA (the acronym for the nuclear agreement) and bring it back on track.”

On Wednesday, Iran announced that it’s scaling back curbs to its nuclear programme, drawing sharp reactions from world powers, who advised Tehran to tread cautiously and avoid any provocations. The Shia-majority country also threatened more action if countries did not shield it from US sanctions.

The United States has stepped up its rhetoric against Tehran’s accusing it of planning “imminent” attacks even as it deployed an aircraft carrier strike group with several nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the region. Tehran, on its part, said it was responding to the sweeping unilateral sanctions that Washington has reimposed since it quit the agreement one year ago, which have dealt a severe blow to the country’s economy.

European Union urges Iran to respect accord

Urging Iran to respect the international agreement, the European Union today said it aims to continue trading with the country despite US sanctions. The EU and major European powers – Britain, France and Germany – also said that they ‘note with great concern the statement made by Iran concerning its commitments’ to the nuclear deal.

The EU joint statement read: “We remain fully committed to the preservation and full implementation” of the deal, endorsed by the U.N. Security Council.

The EU and the foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain reiterated they were still committed to the Iran nuclear deal but would not accept ultimatums. “We reject any ultimatums and we will assess Iran’s compliance on the basis of Iran’s performance regarding its nuclear-related commitments under the JCPOA and the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons),” the statement read.

The statement came as the bloc struggles to preserve the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, a day after a new deadline from Tehran on finding a solution to make up for last year’s unilateral U.S. withdrawal from the accord and re-imposed US sanctions on Iran.

The Trump administration pulled America out of the 2015 deal a year ago, saying it does nothing to stop Iran from developing missiles or destabilizing the Middle East.