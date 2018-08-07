US reimposes sanctions on Iran, Hassan Rouhani accuses Trump of launching ‘psychological warfare’

US President Donald Trump reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran Tuesday. (Source: Reuters) US President Donald Trump reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran Tuesday. (Source: Reuters)

After the US reimposed sanctions on Iran, Iranians voiced anger, fear and defiance Tuesday with their leaders dismissing any offer of talks with Donald Trump. The US President reimposed the sanctions on Iran today, which target access to US banknotes and key industries such as cars and carpets. But these were unlikely to cause immediate economic turmoil because Iran’s markets were actually relatively buoyant, with the rial strengthening by 20 per cent since Sunday after the government relaxed foreign exchange rules and allowed unlimited, tax-free gold and currency imports, reported AFP.

Earlier today, Trump wrote in an early morning tweet, “The Iran sanctions have officially been cast. These are the most biting sanctions ever imposed, and in November they ratchet up to yet another level.” He said the sanctions were the “most biting ever” as he warned other countries from doing business with Tehran. Also Read: Re-imposed US sanctions on Iran kick in — what they are, what it means

“Anyone doing business with Iran will NOT be doing business with the United States. I am asking for WORLD PEACE, nothing less.”

Trump’s Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani dismissed the idea of talks while crippling sanctions were in effect.

“If you’re an enemy and you stab the other person with a knife, and then you say you want negotiations, then the first thing you have to do is remove the knife,” AFP quoted him as saying. “They want to launch psychological warfare against the Iranian nation and negotiations with sanctions doesn’t make sense,” Rouhani added.

But the second round of sanctions, which will return to effect on November 5, covering Iran’s vital oil sector, could be far more damaging. This despite several key customers such as China, India and Turkey refusing to significantly cut their purchases.

Trump’s contempt for the nuclear deal dates back to his time as presidential candidate and on May 8, he made good on a pledge to pull America out of the international agreement. The unilateral withdrawal came despite other parties to the agreement — Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the EU — pleading with Trump not to abandon the pact aimed at blocking Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

(With AFP Inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd