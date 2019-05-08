Iran rolls back nuclear pledges but stops short of violating pact: World powers react

Stopping short of violating its 2015 nuclear pact with world powers, Iran announced Wednesday that it’s scaling back curbs to its nuclear programme. The Shia-majority country also threatened more action if countries did not shield it from US sanctions.

What is the whole deal about?

As per the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iran will limit its civilian nuclear program which will prevent it from developing nuclear weapons at any point in future in exchange for relief from sanctions that were crippling its economy.

The nuclear deal was inked in Vienna after two years of hectic parleys conducted by the Barack Obama administration. The deal was signed in 2015 by Iran, the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and Germany.

As per the deal, Iran was required to reduce the number of its centrifuges (machines for enriching uranium) by at least two-thirds. It was also told to cut down on its stockpile of enriched uranium by 98 per cent, and cap uranium enrichment at 3.67 per cent, which is about enough to feed the country’s energy requirements, but not nearly enough to build a bomb. Besides, Iran was also told to restrict uranium research and allow International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors access to its civilian nuclear facilities.

What was promised to Iran in return for its compliance?

The world powers lifted nuclear-related sanctions in January 2016. This reconnected Iran’s stagnating economy with world markets.

Why necessitated Iran’s latest response?

Iran’s announcement came as Washington stepped up its rhetoric against Tehran, accusing it of planning “imminent” attacks and deploying an aircraft carrier strike group with several nuclear-capable B-52 bombers to the region. Tehran said it was responding to the sweeping unilateral sanctions that Washington has reimposed since it quit the agreement one year ago, which have dealt a severe blow to the country’s economy.

Iran President Hassan Rouhani also threatened that in 60 days the country would resume enrichment of uranium beyond the low purity – suitable for civilian nuclear power generation – allowed under the deal, unless the five other powers signed up to it found a way to protect Iran’s oil and banking industries from US sanctions.

In a televised address, Rouhani said: “If the five countries came to the negotiating table and we reached an agreement, and if they could protect our interests in the oil and banking sectors, we will go back to square one.”

Britain extremely concerned about Iran’s move

The United Kingdom said today it was extremely concerned about Iran’s announcement of scaling back curbs to its programme, adding that Tehran would face consequences if it backed away from its nuclear deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesperson said, “We are extremely concerned about this announcement and urge Iran to continue to meet its commitments under the deal and not to take escalatory steps. This deal is a crucial agreement which makes the world safer and we will ensure it remains in place for as long as Iran upholds these commitments.”

What is Russia’s stand on this situation?

Russia appears poised to stand by Tehran and point blame on Washington, which withdrew from the nuclear deal last year. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the situation has been complicated by ‘irresponsible behaviour’ from Washington.

Lavrov, who is meeting his counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow, said they will discuss the ‘unacceptable situation’ compounded by the United States. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also conveyed President Vladimir Putin’s concern that there would be consequences for ‘ill-advised’ steps taken by the US.

China blames US for ‘aggravating’ tensions

Beijing has pinned the blame squarely on US for ‘further aggravating’ tensions over the Iran nuclear issue. Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday that China appreciated Iran’s ‘strict implementation’ of its 2015 nuclear deal, which President Donald Trump withdrew from a year ago.

Geng said China ‘calls on all parties concerned to exercise restraint’ and avoid escalating tensions.

Geng’s comments came after Washington moved to deploy an aircraft carrier and a bomber wing to confront unspecified threats from Tehran.