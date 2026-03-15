‘Child-killing criminal’: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow to ‘pursue and kill’ Netanyahu amid ongoing war with Israel and US

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vowed to “pursue and kill” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing war with Israel and the United States, news agency AFP reported

Calling him a “child-killing criminal”, the Guards said that they will continue to target Netanyahu with full force if he remains alive.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” news agency AFP reported citing Sepah News, the official website of the Guards.