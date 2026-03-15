‘Child-killing criminal’: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vow to ‘pursue and kill’ Netanyahu amid ongoing war with Israel and US

Calling him a "child-killing criminal", the Guards said that they will continue to target Netanyahu with full force if he remains alive.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readMar 15, 2026 12:03 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File Photo)
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Iran’s Revolutionary Guards vowed to “pursue and kill” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the ongoing war with Israel and the United States, news agency AFP reported

Calling him a “child-killing criminal”, the Guards said that they will continue to target Netanyahu with full force if he remains alive.

“If this child-killing criminal is alive, we will continue to pursue and kill him with full force,” news agency AFP reported citing Sepah News, the official website of the Guards.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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