Iran’s Revolutionary Guard targets US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles

Ratcheting up tensions in the Middle East after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni in US and Israeli strikes, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp said it had targeted US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln with four ballistic missiles on Sunday, according to state media reports.
The USS Lincoln is one of two aircraft carriers deployed to the region in recent weeks as Washington sought to shore up pressure on Tehran amid nuclear deal talks. It is the only one relatively close to Iranian shores.
