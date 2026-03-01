Iran’s Revolutionary Guard targets US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles

⁠USS ⁠Lincoln is ⁠relatively close to Iranian ‌shores compared to the other aircraft carrier. (Credit: USS Abraham Lincoln/Facebook)

Ratcheting up tensions in the Middle East after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khameni in US and Israeli strikes, Iran’s Islamic ⁠Revolutionary Guard Corp ‌said it had targeted US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln ​with four ballistic missiles ​on Sunday, according to state media reports.

The ⁠USS ⁠Lincoln is ⁠one ‌of two ​aircraft ‌carriers deployed to the ‌region ​in ​recent ​weeks as Washington sought to shore up pressure on Tehran amid nuclear deal talks. It is the ​only one ⁠relatively close to Iranian ‌shores.