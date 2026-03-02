Iran hits Saudi’s Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery; a look at country’s current situation

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Iran’s retaliation following the joint US-Israel strikes that began on Saturday and killed the country’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior Iranian officials — has proven devastating for the Middle East.
In what it describes as revenge for the killing of Khamenei, Iran has launched attacks targeting Israeli and US military bases across Gulf nations. As a consequence, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have continued to face aerial threats and missile activity.
Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refining facility was shut down temporarily after it was hit by a drone on Monday, triggering a small and isolated fire that has since been brought under control, said Reuters, citing a Semafor reporter who quoted unnamed sources, reported the development.
Saudi Arabia also intercepted Iranian missiles that were targeting Riyadh’s international airport and the Prince Sultan Airbase on Sunday, which hosts US forces, AFP reported citing a Gulf source.
“Air defenses successfully intercepted Iranian missiles near Riyadh airport and Prince Sultan Airbase on Sunday afternoon,” the source said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the matter, while adding that the interceptions neither disrupted air navigation nor resulted in any human or material losses.
Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry on Sunday announced that it had summoned the Iranian ambassador, a day after the kingdom accused Tehran of carrying out strikes against its territory.
“The Foreign Ministry summons the Iranian ambassador to the Kingdom in response to Iran’s brazen attacks that targeted the Kingdom and a number of brotherly countries,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its official X account.
The United States on Sunday strongly condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks in a joint statement issued alongside Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The countries described Iran’s actions as a “dangerous escalation” that endangered civilian lives, and reaffirmed their collective right to self-defence.
