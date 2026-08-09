Watch: Iran releases video clip of Mojtaba Khamenei amid reports of failing health

This is his first video since the US-Israel-Iran war began on February 28 this year, killing his father , the former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, his mother, wife and several others.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readAug 9, 2026 10:03 AM IST First published on: Aug 9, 2026 at 08:03 AM IST
Mojtaba Khamenei VideoIran’s Mehr RELEASES VIDEO of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei for ‘FIRST TIME’. (Screengrab/X/@RT_com)

Iran’s Mehr news agency has put out a fresh 12-second video clip of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, days after reports emerged claiming his health had taken a serious turn and that he could pass away within days. Khamenei has not made a single public appearance since the US-Iran war broke out earlier this year.

What does the video clip show?

The short, undated clip shows Khamenei in discussion with his advisers and officials, appearing calm and in good health. Sharing the video, Mehr said it marked the first time such footage of the Supreme Leader had been released.

The agency did not disclose when or where the video was filmed.

Why are there health concerns in the first place?

Khamenei has not made a single public appearance since taking over as Iran’s Supreme Leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on 28 February. Since assuming the role in March, he has not delivered any televised address, with only a handful of letters attributed to him published through official channels.

Also read Strait of Hormuz talks: What are Iran’s new conditions for the US?

That prolonged absence has fuelled persistent rumours. IranWire reported that two sources close to President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration said Khamenei has not met with any cabinet members since the strikes that killed his father. One source went as far as saying, “we would not be surprised if we heard news of his martyrdom soon.”

Israeli media outlets, including Channel 14, have gone further, claiming Khamenei was recently hospitalised and remains in an extremely critical state, with some reports suggesting he could die within days. None of these claims have been independently verified.

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Has Iran confirmed anything?

No official confirmation has come from Tehran regarding any illness, hospitalisation, or change in Khamenei’s ability to carry out his duties. Iranian authorities have consistently pushed back on health rumours in the past, and the release of this new video appears to be the latest such effort.

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An Iranian pro-government demonstrator holds a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering at a square in Tehran, Iran (AP Photo)
An Iranian pro-government demonstrator holds a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering at a square in Tehran, Iran (AP Photo)

Notably, US President Donald Trump recently addressed the succession question during a podcast appearance, saying Khamenei remains “completely involved” in matters relating to negotiations between Tehran and Washington, suggesting no indication from the American side that he is incapacitated.

Also read Iran’s president admits it’s ‘very difficult’ to contact Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Khamenei assumed the role of Supreme Leader at a moment of extraordinary upheaval, following the killing of his father and other family members in the opening strikes of the US-Iran war. His rise to the position was itself shadowed by uncertainty, with early state broadcasts describing him only as “wounded” without detailing the nature of his injuries.

The renewed health speculation comes as Iran remains locked in high-stakes negotiations over the Strait of Hormuz and continues to face pressure on multiple fronts across the region. With no independent verification available and conflicting narratives from Iranian state media, Israeli outlets and opposition sources, the true state of the Supreme Leader’s health remains, for now, unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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