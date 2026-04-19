Iran not ready for face-to-face talks with US officials over ‘maximalist’ demands

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh talks during an interview with Associated Press. (Photo: AP)

Iran is not prepared to hold direct talks with the United States at this stage, a senior official said, pointing to what he called excessive demands from Washington, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Speaking in Antalya, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said discussions are continuing through messages, but key issues remain unresolved.

“We are still not there yet to move on to an actual meeting because there are issues that the Americans have not yet abandoned their maximalist position,” he told the AP.

Uranium and sanctions remain key issues

Khatibzadeh said Iran will not send its enriched uranium to the United States, rejecting recent remarks by the US President Donald Trump.

“I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to United States. This is non-starter,” he said, as quoted by the AP.

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Trump had said the US would retrieve nuclear material from Iranian sites damaged in earlier strikes.

Khatibzadeh also raised concerns over US sanctions. “The other sides also should understand and address our main concerns, which are illegal unilateral sanctions,” he said.

He added that Iran wants a “framework agreement” before any in-person meeting takes place.

Ceasefire, regional tensions and Hormuz

The Iranian official said Iran’s actions in the region were defensive and linked to ongoing tensions, including conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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“Iran has no option, just to stop aggressors once and forever,” he said, as quoted by the AP.

Tankers and bulk carriers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

He also said a new protocol for the Strait of Hormuz would be part of talks with the US.

“It will remain open and safe for all civilian passage,” he said.

The comments come as the US maintains pressure on Iran and has warned that further action could follow if no agreement is reached.