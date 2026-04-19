Iran not ready for face-to-face talks with US officials over ‘maximalist’ demands

Trump had said the US would retrieve nuclear material from Iranian sites damaged in earlier strikes.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readApr 19, 2026 05:41 AM IST First published on: Apr 19, 2026 at 05:33 AM IST
Iran-US-Israel War Live Updates:Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh talks during an interview with Associated Press. (Photo: AP)

Iran is not prepared to hold direct talks with the United States at this stage, a senior official said, pointing to what he called excessive demands from Washington, according to the Associated Press (AP).

Speaking in Antalya, Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh said discussions are continuing through messages, but key issues remain unresolved.

“We are still not there yet to move on to an actual meeting because there are issues that the Americans have not yet abandoned their maximalist position,” he told the AP.

Uranium and sanctions remain key issues

Khatibzadeh said Iran will not send its enriched uranium to the United States, rejecting recent remarks by the US President Donald Trump.

“I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to United States. This is non-starter,” he said, as quoted by the AP.

Story continues below this ad
Also read US Iran War News Live Updates: Two Indian ships come under fire in Strait of Hormuz after Iran reasserts control

Trump had said the US would retrieve nuclear material from Iranian sites damaged in earlier strikes.

Khatibzadeh also raised concerns over US sanctions. “The other sides also should understand and address our main concerns, which are illegal unilateral sanctions,” he said.

He added that Iran wants a “framework agreement” before any in-person meeting takes place.

Ceasefire, regional tensions and Hormuz

The Iranian official said Iran’s actions in the region were defensive and linked to ongoing tensions, including conflict involving Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Story continues below this ad

“Iran has no option, just to stop aggressors once and forever,” he said, as quoted by the AP.

Most Read
1US Iran War News Live Updates: Two Indian ships come under fire in Strait of Hormuz after Iran reasserts control
2Iran says Strait of Hormuz returns to ‘previous state’ after Trump’s ‘full force’ remarks
3USS Gerald R. Ford returns to Middle East waters as third US carrier heads to region
4Two India-flagged ships fired at in Strait of Hormuz, Delhi summons Iran envoy
5US Iran War News Live Updates: Two Indian ships come under fire in Strait of Hormuz after Iran reasserts control
6Iran rejects Trump’s claims on uranium transfer, Hormuz status; calls remarks ‘false’
Iran War
Tankers and bulk carriers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, Saturday, April 18, 2026. (AP Photo)

He also said a new protocol for the Strait of Hormuz would be part of talks with the US.

“It will remain open and safe for all civilian passage,” he said.

The comments come as the US maintains pressure on Iran and has warned that further action could follow if no agreement is reached.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 19: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments