Iran rejects US’ 15-point plan to end West Asia war, lays out own conditions. What are Tehran’s 5 demands?

Iran on Wednesday rejected the United States’ 15-point peace proposal to end the war in West Asia and instead issued its own five-point ceasefire proposal, calling for war reparations and sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s state media reported.
Iran’s Press TV, quoting a senior political-security official on Wednesday, reported that Tehran is insisting the end of conflict will only occur on Tehran’s own terms and timeline. “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official was quoted as saying.
The report comes after Pakistan transmitted American proposal to Iran.
#Iran sets conditions for a ceasefire, rejecting recent U.S. proposals.
Key demands include:
Complete end to aggression
Guaranteed war reparations
Region-wide ceasefire for all fronts
Sovereignty over the Strait of #Hormuz
Full details in the attached image.#Ceasefirepic.twitter.com/fvcNI1FJQG
Guaranteed payment for war damage and reparations.
End to aggression and assassinations.
Concrete guarantees preventing the reoccurrence of war against Tehran.
End of war on Iran and against all resistance groups across the region.
International recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran weighs peace overtures
Iran had earlier said it received a US peace proposal delivered by Pakistan, Reuters reported, with an official from Tehran saying separately that “friendly countries” were working towards laying the groundwork for dialogue.
Pakistan or Turkey are likely venues for discussions to de-escalate the war in the Gulf that has killed thousands of people and devastated vast swathes of land and buildings, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Plumes of smoke rise from an oil facility in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. (Source: AP Photo)
The comments, on condition of anonymity, were among rare signs that Tehran might consider diplomatic proposals, despite insisting in public that no talks were under way and it would make no deal with the administration of President Donald Trump.
Iran’s military scoffed at the diplomatic efforts and launched more attacks on Wednesday on Israel and the Persian Gulf region, including an assault that sparked a huge fire at Kuwait International Airport, AP reported.
The proposal was sent as Washington began to move paratroopers to West Asia to back a contingent of Marines already heading there. Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump told reporters that the US was “talking to the right people” in Iran to reach a deal, a statement Tehran has denied.
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US’ 15-point plan
Pakistani officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, described the 15-point plan broadly as:
Touching on sanctions relief
Civilian nuclear cooperation
Rollback of Iran’s nuclear program
Monitoring by the International Atomic Energy Agency
Missile limits
Access for shipping through the Strait of Hormuz
Wide-scale attacks
The Israeli military announced it had begun new wide-scale attacks early Wednesday on Iran targeting government infrastructure, and witnesses reported airstrikes in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
Iran also kept up the pressure on its Arab neighbours, with Saudi Arabia’s Defence Ministry saying it had destroyed at least eight drones in the kingdom’s oil-rich Eastern Province, and missile alert sirens sounding in Bahrain. Kuwait said it shot down multiple drones but one hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, sparking a fire, the General Civil Aviation Authority said. Firefighters were working to contain the blaze.
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