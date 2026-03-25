Iran rejects US’ 15-point plan to end West Asia war, lays out own conditions. What are Tehran’s 5 demands?

Iran on Wednesday rejected the United States’ 15-point peace proposal to end the war in West Asia and instead issued its own five-point ceasefire proposal, calling for war reparations and sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s state media reported.

Iran’s Press TV, quoting a senior political-security official on Wednesday, reported that Tehran is insisting the end of conflict will only occur on Tehran’s own terms and timeline. “Iran will end the war when it decides to do so and when its own conditions are met,” the official was quoted as saying.

The report comes after Pakistan transmitted American proposal to Iran.