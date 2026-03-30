‘US demands unreasonable’: Iran refutes Trump’s claims of ‘direct’ talks

Pro-government supporters wave national flags as one of them holds a picture of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a rally in a square in western Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

Iran said that the demands listed in the US’ peace proposal are “excessive and unreasonable requests,” adding that both sides have only communicated through intermediaries so far.

This comes in the backdrop of Pakistan hosting peace talks, with delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt arriving at Islamabad.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran have been in contact “directly and indirectly,” adding that new leadership in Iran has been “very reasonable.”

(This is a developing story)