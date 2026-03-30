‘US demands unreasonable’: Iran refutes Trump’s claims of ‘direct’ talks

This comes in the backdrop of Pakistan hosting peace talks, with delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt arriving at Islamabad.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readNew DelhiMar 30, 2026 03:53 PM IST
Pro-government supporters wave national flags as one of them holds a picture of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a rally in a square in western Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)Pro-government supporters wave national flags as one of them holds a picture of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei during a rally in a square in western Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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Iran said that the demands listed in the US’ peace proposal are “excessive and unreasonable requests,” adding that both sides have only communicated through intermediaries so far.

This comes in the backdrop of Pakistan hosting peace talks, with delegations from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt arriving at Islamabad.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran have been in contact “directly and indirectly,” adding that new leadership in Iran has been “very reasonable.”

(This is a developing story)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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