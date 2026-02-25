‘Big lies’: Iran hits back at Trump after he calls Tehran ‘world’s number one sponsor of terror’

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, on Wednesday, February 25, said the claims about the country’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missiles were “big lies”. His remarks came after US President Donald Trump, during his State of the Union address, described Iran as the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism and vowed he would never allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“Professional liars are good at creating the ‘illusion of truth.’ ‘Repeat a lie often enough, and it becomes the truth’, is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the US administration and the war profiteers encircling it, particularly the genocidal Israeli regime, to serve their sinister disinformation & misinformation campaign against the Nation of Iran,” Baqaei said in a post on X.