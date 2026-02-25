‘Big lies’: Iran hits back at Trump after he calls Tehran ‘world’s number one sponsor of terror’

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, on Wednesday, February 25, said the claims about the country’s nuclear facilities and ballistic missiles were “big lies”. His remarks came after US President Donald Trump, during his State of the Union address, described Iran as the world’s biggest sponsor of terrorism and vowed he would never allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.
“Professional liars are good at creating the ‘illusion of truth.’ ‘Repeat a lie often enough, and it becomes the truth’, is a law of propaganda coined by Nazi Joseph Goebbels. This is now systematically used by the US administration and the war profiteers encircling it, particularly the genocidal Israeli regime, to serve their sinister disinformation & misinformation campaign against the Nation of Iran,” Baqaei said in a post on X.
“Whatever they’re alleging in regards to Iran’s nuclear programme, Iran’s ballistic missiles, and the number of casualties during January’s unrest is simply the repetition of ‘big lies’. No one should be fooled by these prominent untruths,” he said without directly naming Trump.
The US President, about 90 minutes into his annual address to a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives, accused the Islamic Republic of restarting its nuclear programme, and working to build missiles that would “soon” be capable of reaching the United States.
The US President added that while he seeks peace wherever possible, he would not hesitate to confront threats to America. Recalling last summer’s airstrikes under “Operation Midnight Hammer”, Trump claimed the strikes severely degraded Tehran’s nuclear capabilities and that Iran had been warned not to rebuild. “We wiped it out and they want to start all over again,” he said.
“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror to have a nuclear weapon. Can’t let that happen,” he said.
Trump also recalled the US killing of Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani, saying, “We took out Soleimani… it had a huge impact. Qasem Soleimani was the father of roadside IEDs.”
