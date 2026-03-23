Iran rejects Trump’s claims of ‘productive talks’, calls it ‘part of efforts to reduce energy prices’

Shortly after Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, Iranian state television had put up a graphic: "US president backs down following Iran's firm warning."

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 06:32 PM IST
Rubble covers the furniture of a destroyed living room in a residential building hit in an earlier U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)Rubble covers the furniture of a destroyed living room in a residential building hit in an earlier U.S.-Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, Monday, March 23, 2026. (AP Photo)
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Iran’s foreign ministry has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims that talks were underway between the two countries.

Calling it a “part of efforts to reduce energy prices and buy time for the implementation of his military plans,” Iran’s foreign ministry has said there was “no dialogue” between Washington and Tehran, state-affiliated Mehr News reported.

Other Iranian media news outlets had also said that no talks are underway after Trump announced that he was pausing military strikes on Iran’s power plants. Trump also claimed in a Truth Social post that the two countries had held “very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East” over the last two days.

Citing a source, Iran’s Fars news agency said ⁠there ​are no direct or ​indirect ​communications with the ⁠United States, despite ‌Trump’s recent statement about “productive” ⁠talks ⁠with Tehran.

Fars said Trump had retreated after hearing that Iran would respond by attacking all power plants in the region.

What Trump said

The US President had announced that Washington and Tehran were engaged in “very good and productive conversations regarding a “complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the middle east”. Oil prices fell as much as 13 per cent after the announcement, with Brent crude cooling below $100 a barrel. US stock also rose.

“I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East. Based on the tenor and tone of these in depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes against iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five day period, subject to the success of the ongoing meetings and discussions. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President Donald J. Trump”.

‘Firm warning’

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Shortly after Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform, Iranian state television had put up a graphic: “US president backs down following Iran’s firm warning.”

An Iranian official had said the Strait ​of Hormuz, the critical maritime chokepoint that carries a fifth of the world’s crude oil, will not return ​to pre-war ​conditions ⁠and energy markets will ‌remain unsettled, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.

Tasnim also said no negotiations ⁠are ⁠underway with the US.

The news agency said to be close to the IRGC said the US ⁠President ‌​backed ‌down from “attacking critical Iranian ‌infrastructure ​amid ​financial ​market pressure, warning Tehran ​would continue ⁠to defend itself until it ‌achieves ⁠deterrence”.

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Didn’t start war: Iran

Iran’s foreign ministry also said there are “initiatives” from neighbouring nations to “reduce tensions,” according to Mehr News. “Our response to all of them is clear: we are not the party that started this war, and all these requests should be referred to Washington.”

The latest conflict in West Asia began with coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior military and political leaders were killed in those strikes.

Before pause, a deadline

On late Saturday (US time), Trump had given Iran a 48-hour ultimatum to re-open the Strait of Hormuz. If Iran failed to do so, US would “obliterate” the country’s power plants, the US President warned.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST,” the Trump wrote on Truth Social.

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Iran responded with its own set of counter-threats, warning it would retaliate with strikes on “all energy, information technology, and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime in the region”. Later, it threatened to “completely shut” the Strait if Iran’s power plants were hit.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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