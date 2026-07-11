Is Iran rebuilding it’s nuclear facilities razed by US? Satellite images raise questions

Amid stalled peace talks between the United States and Iran and the collapse of a ceasefire, newly released satellite imagery suggests Tehran has begun rebuilding a key nuclear facility damaged in US strikes earlier this year. The images were analysed by CNN in collaboration with the Institute for Science and International Security (ISIS).

The satellite images, captured between June and early July 2026, show fresh construction activity at the Taleghan 2 underground facility inside the Parchin Military Complex.

According to the Institute for Science and International Security, the imagery indicates that Iran has moved beyond initial damage assessment, debris removal and has begun permanent repair and reconstruction work at the site. The site is believed to house test chambers and equipment for nuclear weapons research.

The findings raise fresh questions about whether Iran is adhering to the memorandum of understanding it signed with the United States in late June. Under the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the US and Iran, Tehran reportedly agreed to not pursue its military nuclear research. The agreement now appears effectively unstable after President Donald Trump ordered a fresh round of strikes on Iranian targets. Trump has also said that the US-Iran ceasefire is essentially “over”.

The images obtained by the Institute for Science and International Security show extensive engineering activity aimed at restoring the hardened underground facility.

A view of the site on June 12, 2026, showing that the penetration holes had been temporarily covered with dirt. (Credit: Institute for Science and International Security) A view of the site on June 12, 2026, showing that the penetration holes had been temporarily covered with dirt. (Credit: Institute for Science and International Security)

From temporary repairs to permanent reconstruction

Satellite images reviewed by the Institute show that by June 12, 2026, Iran had temporarily covered the three bomb impact holes above the underground facility. A well-used path leading to the southern entrance suggests the regime had restored access through the only entrance that remained usable after the strikes.

A June 18, 2026, image of the cleanup activities at Taleghan 2. The facility headquarters building was demolished and in the process of being cleared. (Credit: Institute for Science and International Security) A June 18, 2026, image of the cleanup activities at Taleghan 2. The facility headquarters building was demolished and in the process of being cleared. (Credit: Institute for Science and International Security)

The northern entrance, which sustained significantly heavier damage during the strikes, remains unusable.

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By June 18, several trucks and a large crane had arrived outside the facility, indicating that reconstruction work was underway. At the same time, crews were clearing debris from the nearby headquarters building, which had been destroyed during a second bombing raid carried out between March 24 and April 1. Satellite imagery from June 20 showed that rubble had also been cleared from areas surrounding the Taleghan 2 complex.

New imagery from Vantor Technologies, dated June 22 and July 7, shows Iran transitioning from temporary repairs to permanent reconstruction.

A June 22, 2026, Vantor image provided to the Institute by CNN of the repair activities at Taleghan 2. This image shows that the area around the penetration holes had been excavated and a temporary screening material was placed over the holes. (Credit: Institute for Science and International Security) A June 22, 2026, Vantor image provided to the Institute by CNN of the repair activities at Taleghan 2. This image shows that the area around the penetration holes had been excavated and a temporary screening material was placed over the holes. (Credit: Institute for Science and International Security)

By June 22, workers had excavated around the three bomb impact sites, cleared the surrounding area and installed temporary screening covers over the openings. Those coverings had been removed by July 7 as construction advanced.

The June 22 images also captured fresh concrete being poured to reinforce the southeast corner of the underground facility.

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By July 7, a crane was operating directly above the impact sites, while additional clearing work had improved access to the damaged roof. According to the Institute, the imagery suggests workers were installing a steel rebar mesh over the penetration holes before sealing them with reinforced concrete to restore the structural integrity of the hardened roof. Once completed, the repaired section is expected to be covered with earth.

A Vantor image provided to the Institute by CNN showing the installation of a rebar mesh above the penetration hole, which will be used to establish a permanent concrete top. (Credit: Institute for Science and International Security) A Vantor image provided to the Institute by CNN showing the installation of a rebar mesh above the penetration hole, which will be used to establish a permanent concrete top. (Credit: Institute for Science and International Security)

Taleghan 2 was struck twice in 2026

The facility was targeted in two separate rounds of attacks during the 2026 conflict.

The first strike, around March 11, destroyed the main hardened underground facility. According to the Institute, the internal explosion collapsed a defensive wall protecting the structure, while the resulting shockwave brought down a nearby support building. Separate munitions also destroyed a fire-control and instrumentation building associated with the adjacent Taleghan 1 facility.

A second strike, carried out between March 24 and April 1, destroyed the nearby headquarters building.

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Second reconstruction effort in two years

The latest satellite imagery suggests Iran remains committed to restoring capabilities lost at Taleghan 2 despite the extensive damage inflicted during the strikes.

This marks the second major reconstruction effort at the site in less than two years. Taleghan 2 was previously destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in October 2024, after which reconstruction became visible by May 2025.

Before the latest attacks, Iran had continued strengthening the underground complex by encasing it in reinforced concrete and covering it with earth to improve its resistance to airstrikes.