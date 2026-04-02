Iran rebuffs Trump’s claims of ‘obliterating’ key military sites: ‘You know nothing, will never be able to reach’

Refuting US President’s repeated claims of eliminating Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon, Tehran Thursday said that the United States and Israel is unaware of the Islamic Republic’s “vast and strategic” capabilities, Iran’s Press TV reported.

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“As we already said, we tell the American-Zionist enemies that your information about our military power and equipment is incomplete. You know nothing about our vast and strategic capabilities,” Iran’s Press TV quoted Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, as saying.

“Our strategic military production takes place in places that you have no knowledge of at all and will never be able to reach,” he said, adding that they have targeted the centres that were quite insignificant.