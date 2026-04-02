Iran rebuffs Trump’s claims of ‘obliterating’ key military sites: ‘You know nothing, will never be able to reach’

“Our strategic military production takes place in places that you have no knowledge of at all and will never be able to reach,” he said, adding that they have targeted the centres that were quite insignificant.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 2, 2026 02:11 PM IST
tehranA plume of smoke rises after a strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)
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Refuting US President’s repeated claims of eliminating Iran’s ability to build a nuclear weapon, Tehran Thursday said that the United States and Israel is unaware of the Islamic Republic’s “vast and strategic” capabilities, Iran’s Press TV reported.

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“As we already said, we tell the American-Zionist enemies that your information about our military power and equipment is incomplete. You know nothing about our vast and strategic capabilities,” Iran’s Press TV quoted Lieutenant-Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, as saying.

“Our strategic military production takes place in places that you have no knowledge of at all and will never be able to reach,” he said, adding that they have targeted the centres that were quite insignificant.

Also read | ‘Iran’s navy gone… leaders dead’ to ‘I killed an evil genius’: Top quotes from Trump’s address to nation

Rebuffing US-Israel’s claims of having destroyed Iran’s strategic missile production centres, modern air defence and electronic warfare systems, Zolfaqar said: “If you have such an idea, you will only deepen the quagmire in which you have been trapped.”

In a White House address, Trump on Thursday said the US ‘obliterated’ Iran’s nuclear sites with B2 bombers “so hard so hard that it would take months to get near the nuclear dust.” “We have it under intense satellite surveillance and control,” Trump said. “If we see them make a move, even a move for it, we will hit them with missiles very hard again. We have all the cards. They have none,” he said.

On Tuesday, Trump said “I had one goal… They will have no nuclear weapon, and that goal has been attained.”

–with inputs from Iran’s Press TV

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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