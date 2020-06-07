Iran ready for compensation talks on Ukraine plane crash: Report

A relative of a passenger grieves at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times) A relative of a passenger grieves at the site of the Ukraine International Airlines crash on the outskirts of Tehran. (Arash Khamooshi/The New York Times)

Iran has completed its probe into the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger jet and is ready to hand over the plane’s black box for further investigation, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

“We are ready to hand over the black box for reading by a third country or company, although that may not significantly help with the process of the investigation,” Mohsen Baharvand, the foreign ministry’s deputy for international and legal affairs, said in an interview with IRNA on Saturday.

In January, Iran said that it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 after mistaking it for a cruise missile, killing all 176 aboard the plane.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.