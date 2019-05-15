Iran ready for any scenario, from confrontation to diplomacy

Toggle Menu
In this Thursday, May 9, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Navy, Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 2nd Class Jason Caldwell, assigned to the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike Fighter Squadron 103, observes sunrise on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln while transiting the Suez Canal in Egypt. The aircraft carrier and its strike group are deploying to the Persian Gulf on orders from the White House to respond to an unspecified threat from Iran. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Amber Smalley, U.S. Navy via AP)

A senior Iranian official said on Wednesday that Tehran was ready for all scenarios from “confrontation to diplomacy” but the United States could not afford another war in the Middle East.

Any conflict in the region will have “unimaginable consequences,” the official told Reuters.

Washington has sent additional military forces to the Middle East, including a carrier, B-52 bombers and Patriot missiles, in a show of force against what U.S. officials have said are Iranian threats to its troops and interests in the region.
Iran does not want a war in the region, the official said.
Tensions have worsened since attacks on Saudi oil tankers and other vessels off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, as well as armed drone attacks on oil pumping stations in Saudi Arabia which were claimed by Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen.

