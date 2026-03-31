Iran’s Qeshm Island desalination plant out of service since early March strike

One of the desalination plants on Iran’s Qeshm Island has been out of service since being hit by an air strike earlier in the month, an official from the Health Ministry told Iranian media on Tuesday.
“Drinking water on Qeshm Island is provided by desalination plants. One of the desalination plants on Qeshm Island was targeted and is completely out of service as it is not possible to repair it in the short term,” the Health Ministry’s head of the Environmental and Occupational Health Centre said, according to the news outlet Borna.
Iranian media quoted the deputy governor of Hormozgan province as saying the island’s desalination infrastructure was only struck once earlier in the month.