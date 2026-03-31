Iran’s Qeshm Island desalination plant out of service since early March strike

Smoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (AP Photo)

One of the desalination plants on Iran’s Qeshm Island has been out of service ⁠since being ​hit by an air strike earlier in the month, an official from ​the ​Health Ministry told ⁠Iranian media on Tuesday.

“Drinking water on Qeshm ‌Island is provided by desalination plants. One of the desalination plants on Qeshm Island was targeted and is completely ⁠out ⁠of service as it is not ⁠possible to repair ‌it in ​the short term,” ‌the Health Ministry’s head of the Environmental and ‌Occupational ​Health ​Centre said, ​according to the news outlet Borna.