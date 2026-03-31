Iran’s Qeshm Island desalination plant out of service since early March strike

Qeshm Island desalination plant hit by air strike leaves key water facility non-functional, raising concerns over drinking water availability, Iranian officials confirm.

By: Reuters
1 min readDubaiMar 31, 2026 04:56 PM IST First published on: Mar 31, 2026 at 04:56 PM IST
iran plantSmoke rises from Kuwait international airport after a drone strike on fuel storage in Kuwait City, Kuwait. (AP Photo)

One of the desalination plants on Iran’s Qeshm Island has been out of service ⁠since being ​hit by an air strike earlier in the month, an official from ​the ​Health Ministry told ⁠Iranian media on Tuesday.

“Drinking water on Qeshm ‌Island is provided by desalination plants. One of the desalination plants on Qeshm Island was targeted and is completely ⁠out ⁠of service as it is not ⁠possible to repair ‌it in ​the short term,” ‌the Health Ministry’s head of the Environmental and ‌Occupational ​Health ​Centre said, ​according to the news outlet Borna.

Iranian media ​quoted the deputy ⁠governor of Hormozgan province as saying the island’s desalination ‌infrastructure ⁠was only struck once earlier in the ​month.

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