Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Iran open to talks with US but won’t negotiate on missiles, foreign minister says

Iran-US Tensions Live Updates: Iran is willing to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States but will not accept threats or outside pressure, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday. Speaking in Istanbul, Araghchi said Iran was open to “fair and just” talks but ruled out any negotiations on its missile programme or defence capabilities. He added that there were currently no talks scheduled with Washington and reiterated that Iran’s nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes only.
Trump says Iran ‘does want to make a deal’: US President Donald Trump has said that Iran wants to reach an agreement with Washington rather than face possible military action, even as the US increases its military presence near Iran. “I can say this they do want to make a deal,” Trump told reporters at the White House, declining to say whether Tehran had been given a deadline. Trump also warned that time was “running out” for Iran to agree to a new nuclear deal.
Rising military activity and Iran’s nuclear standoff: Tensions between the US and Iran have escalated in recent weeks amid stalled diplomacy over Tehran’s nuclear programme, which Iran calls civilian while Western powers fear could be used to develop nuclear weapons. Both sides have announced military exercises in the region, with the US planning multi-day air drills and Iran set to hold live-fire exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route for oil and gas. Turkey has offered to help mediate between Washington and Tehran, while Russia said it is closely monitoring the situation.
