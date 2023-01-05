scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Iran protests cartoons of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in France’s Charlie Hebdo magazine

Iran warned France that it would respond after "insulting" cartoons depicting supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during a meeting with a group of Basij paramilitary force in Tehran, Iran, on Nov. 26, 2022. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP, File)
Listen to this article
Iran protests cartoons of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in France’s Charlie Hebdo magazine
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Following the publication of cartoons depicting Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo on Wednesday, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted:

“The insulting and indecent act of a French publication in publishing cartoons against the religious and political authority will not go without an effective and decisive response. We will not allow the French government to go beyond its bounds. They have definitely chosen the wrong path.”

The weekly published dozens of cartoons Wednesday ridiculing the top religious and political figure in Iran.

Also read | Why another Charlie Hebdo cartoon is fanning tensions between Turkey, France

In December, the magazine launched a caricature competition, following months of protests triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Jina Mahsa Amini, an Iranian Kurd who was arrested for allegedly violating the country’s strict dress code for women.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Urgent surgery behind Rishabh Pant’s Mumbai shift, could be ruled out of ...
Urgent surgery behind Rishabh Pant’s Mumbai shift, could be ruled out of ...
Supreme Court expands Article 19 ambit: Not just state, even pvt citizens...
Supreme Court expands Article 19 ambit: Not just state, even pvt citizens...

‘Support the struggle’

According to the magazine, the contest would “support the struggle of Iranians who are fighting for their freedom.” On the cover is the text “mullahs, go back where you came from” with a drawing of small men marching into the vulva of a naked woman.

Iranian authorities have described the protests as “riots” and say hundreds of people, including members of the security forces, have been killed and thousands of civilians have been arrested. The government has alleged that hostile foreign powers and opposition groups are stoking the unrest.

Charlie Hebdo published the caricatures in a special edition to mark the anniversary of a deadly attack on its Paris office on January 7, 2015, by assailants who said they were acting on behalf of al-Qaida to avenge the magazine’s decision to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 07:28 IST
Next Story

Unfortunate that agency yet to probe complaint: Court on NE Delhi riots case

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close