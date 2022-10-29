scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Iran’s Guards head tells protesters: ‘Today is last day of riots’

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police last month.

Iranians march during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran, Iran October 28, 2022. WANA (West Asia News Agency via REUTERS)

The commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.

“Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots,” he said.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police last month.

They have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China

Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested across Iran.
On Friday, video footage on social media showed protesters calling for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrators.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 03:18:23 pm
Next Story

Vande Bharat train hits bull in Valsad district of Gujarat

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement