Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz, if Trump meets 3 conditions

Iran on Monday reportedly proposed to end its chokehold of the Strait of Hormuz, putting forward three conditions for the United States. The war in West Asia will soon complete two months despite a fragile ceasefire with no end in sight.

Iran’s 3 conditions for opening Hormuz

Tehran has reportedly offered to reopen the critical maritime chokepoint of the Strait of Hormuz if Washington lifts its blockade on the country and its ports and end the war in West Asia, while offering that discussions on the nuclear programme would come in a later phase.

According to an AP report which quoted two regional officials, US President Donald Trump is unlikely to accept Tehran’s offer which was passed to American side by Pakistan.