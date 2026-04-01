Trump claims Iran wants ‘ceasefire’, warns ‘will blast into oblivion’ till Hormuz opens; Iran calls remarks ‘false, baseless’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran’s “new regime president” has “just asked” the United States for a ceasefire but the Republican leader added that his administration “will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear.”

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In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!”

The US president further added, “We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”