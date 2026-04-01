Trump claims Iran wants ‘ceasefire’, warns ‘will blast into oblivion’ till Hormuz opens; Iran calls remarks ‘false, baseless’

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that Iran’s “new regime president” has “just asked” the United States for a ceasefire but the Republican leader added that his administration “will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear.”
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Iran’s New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors, has just asked the United States of America for a CEASEFIRE!”
The US president further added, “We will consider when Hormuz Strait is open, free, and clear. Until then, we are blasting Iran into oblivion or, as they say, back to the Stone Ages!!!”
However, there has been no response from Tehran over Trump’s claim of “Iran’s new regime president” seeking a ceasefire. It still remains unclear who Trump was referring to in Iran as the Islamic nation still has the same president, Masoud Pezeshkian.
Trump, who is scheduled to address the country on Thursday (6:30am IST), earlier said he could walk away from the Iran war in two to three weeks once his administration is confident that Tehran will not be able to build a nuclear weapon.
In an interview to Reuters, Trump said United States will be “out of Iran pretty quickly” and could return for “spot hits” if needed. “They won’t have a nuclear weapon because they are incapable of that now, and then I’ll leave, and I’ll take everybody with me, and if we have to we’ll come back to do spot hits,” the US president added.
It also remains unclear what would Israel do, which also began bombing Iran from February 28, if Washington pulls out of the Islamic nation without a ceasefire deal.
Story continues below this ad
A few days earlier, Trump had threatened that US military would strike Iran’s power plants if Tehran does not reopens the Strait of Hormuz by April 6. But the Republican leader on Tuesday said the US “will not have anything to do with” ensuring the security of ships passing through Hormuz.
Iran calls Trump’s remarks ‘false, baseless’
Iran Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Wednesday called Trump’s remarks on Tehran allegedly asking for a ceasefire as “false and baseless”.
“This strait will not be opened to the enemies of this nation through the ridiculous spectacle by the president of the United States,” Baghaei said, Reuters reported.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More