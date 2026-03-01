Iran President Pezeshkian declares Khamenei a ‘martyr’, vows US-Israel attack ‘will not go unanswered’

Amid escalating counterstrikes between the United States-Israel and Iran, the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has emerged as the biggest shock for Tehran. Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared Khamenei a martyr and vowed revenge for his killing in the military offensive by the United States and Israel, NBC News reported.

US-Israel Attacks Iran Live News Updates

The martyrdom declaration means the previously announced 40 days of nationwide mourning can now formally begin.

Pezeshkian said Khamenei “led the Islamic Revolution with wisdom and courage, carried the flag of the Islamic front, and with his strong faith created a new chapter in Islamic governance.” He added that those involved in planning the attack would regret their participation.