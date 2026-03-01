Iran President Pezeshkian declares Khamenei a ‘martyr’, vows US-Israel attack ‘will not go unanswered’

Amid escalating counterstrikes between the United States-Israel and Iran, the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has emerged as the biggest shock for Tehran. Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian has declared Khamenei a martyr and vowed revenge for his killing in the military offensive by the United States and Israel, NBC News reported.
The martyrdom declaration means the previously announced 40 days of nationwide mourning can now formally begin.
Pezeshkian said Khamenei “led the Islamic Revolution with wisdom and courage, carried the flag of the Islamic front, and with his strong faith created a new chapter in Islamic governance.” He added that those involved in planning the attack would regret their participation.
He further said the killing would create “a new chapter in the history of the Islamic and Shia world,” adding that the “pure blood of this respected leader will rise like a flowing spring and will root out American-Zionist oppression and crime.”
Pezeshkian further warned that, with the full backing of the Islamic nation and supporters worldwide, Iran would ensure those responsible for the attack face consequences.
US President Donald Trump Sunday warned Iran not to retaliate to its Operation Epic Fury. Iran had earlier vowed to hit back with major force after US-Israeli strikes killed their Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Trump said Tehran “better not do that”.
Trump added if Iran goes ahead with their plan of attacking, he will hit them with a force they’ve never seen.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, “Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before. THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE! Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP”
Who was Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was Iran’s Supreme Leader who ruled the country for over three decades. He shaped the country in its present form, maintained a fierce rivalry with the United States, and ruled with an iron fist. He was killed in Israeli and US strikes, Iranian media has confirmed. Khamenei commanded the armed forces, appointed the heads of the judiciary, state media, and key security agencies, and held the power to dismiss elected officials, countermand legislation, and declare war or peace.
His control extended to foreign and military policy through his oversight of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Force (IRGC) and the Quds Force, which orchestrates Iran’s regional operations. Ali Khamenei was born in 1939 in the northern Iranian city of Mashhad. He was the second of eight children in a modest family headed by his father, a religious cleric.
After being imprisoned multiple times by the Shah’s regime, Khamenei emerged as a key figure in the 1979 revolution. He served as president from 1981 to 1989 before succeeding Khomeini as Supreme Leader.
