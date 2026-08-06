Iran President Pezeshkian admits contact with Mojtaba Khamenei ‘very difficult at the moment’

An Iranian pro-government demonstrator holds a poster of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in a gathering at a square in Tehran, Iran (AP Photo)

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged that communication with the country’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei was very “difficult at the moment,” but stressed that his leadership continued to provide strength and resolve.

“It is very difficult to communicate with him at the moment, but in any case, his presence is a very great source of strength for us so that we can continue,” Pezeshkian said, according to news agency AFP.

Khamenei was injured in the US-Israeli strike on Iran that escalated tensions in the Middle East.

The Iranian leader has not appeared in public since he succeeded his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the same US-Israeli attack.