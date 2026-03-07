Iran President Pezeshkian apologises to neighbours for attacks, tells Trump to take ‘Tehran surrender dream to grave’

The Gulf countries reported intercepting more ballistic missiles and drones on Saturday as Iran carried out another wave of retaliatory strikes

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMar 7, 2026 02:05 PM IST
IranPezeshkian also apologised for Iran’s recent attacks on neighbouring countries. (file)
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday rejected the US President Donald Trump’s demand for an ‘unconditional surrender’, calling it a “dream they should take to their grave”. Pezeshkian also apologised for Iran’s recent attacks on neighbouring countries, saying Tehran would halt them and attributing the strikes to “miscommunication in the ranks”. The statement was made in a prerecorded address aired on state television.

The remarks come amid intense attacks on Gulf Arab states early Saturday, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as Israel and the US continued airstrikes on Iran.

Dubai airport closed after Iran attack

Meanwhile, the Dubai Media Office on Saturday announced temporarily closure of Dubai International Airport. “For the safety of passengers, airport staff, and airline crew, operations at Dubai International (DXB) have been temporarily suspended. All procedures are being managed in line with established safety protocols,” the post read on X.

The Gulf countries reported intercepting more ballistic missiles and drones on Saturday as Iran carried out another wave of retaliatory strikes. Saudi Arabia said it stopped four drones targeting the massive Shaybah oil field, marking the second attack within hours.

Israeli warplanes targeted Beirut and Tehran. The conflict’s death toll continued to rise, with at least 1,230 reported killed in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon, around a dozen in Israel, and six US troops, AP reported.

Sirens sounded in Bahrain for the fifth time Saturday, with the Interior Ministry urging residents to head to the nearest safe location.

