Iran denies President Pezeshkian has resigned over IRGC dispute; calls report ‘wishful thinking’

The denial came after a UK-based outlet reported that Pezeshkian had submitted his resignation to the Supreme Leader.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 1, 2026 09:27 AM IST First published on: Jun 1, 2026 at 09:05 AM IST
Iran US IsraelIranian authorities have dismissed a report claiming Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian. (File Photo)

Iranian authorities have rejected claims that President Masoud Pezeshkian has stepped down following disagreements with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), calling the reports inaccurate.

The denial came after a UK-based outlet reported that Pezeshkian had submitted his resignation to the Supreme Leader, citing concerns that the elected government was being sidelined in key wartime decisions.

Tasnim News Agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, quoted an informed government source as saying that the president “has not resigned” and continues to perform his duties.

Separately, Seyed Mehdi Tabatabaei, deputy head of communications in the president’s office, also dismissed the report in a post on X.

“The rumour-mongering by the disreputable foreign network is a continuation of previous ridiculous media games. They have published their own wishful thinking in place of reality,” Tabatabaei said.

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He added, “President Pezeshkian will not retreat from serving the people, just as the Iranian nation will not step back from the path of solidarity and resistance.”

What the report claimed

An earlier report alleged that Pezeshkian sent a resignation letter, arguing that the government was unable to function effectively due to the IRGC’s growing influence over decision-making.
According to the report, he expressed concern that the administration was being excluded from key responsibilities, prompting his request to step down.

The claims come amid ongoing reports about tensions between Iran’s civilian government and its military-security establishment.

A previous report had suggested that a small group of senior figures, many with links to the IRGC, play a central role in shaping major decisions in the country.

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It said that while top leadership remains formally in charge, decision-making also involves a “band” of influential figures whose experience dates back to the Iran-Iraq war.

Iranian officials have consistently denied such claims of internal divisions, maintaining that the leadership remains united.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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