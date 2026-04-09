‘Tehran’s hands remain on trigger’: Iran President Pezeshkian warns Israel over Lebanon ceasefire breach

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday said that Israeli strikes on Lebanon “blatantly violates” the ceasefire agreement which was signed between US-Israel and Iran and that such attacks would render the negotiations meaningless.

In a post on X, Pezeshkian wrote, “Renewed aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon blatantly violates the initial ceasefire. Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless.”

The Iranian president said that Tehran’s hands will “remain on trigger” and that the country will “never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters.”

Renewed aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon blatantly violates the initial ceasefire. Such actions signal deception and non-compliance, rendering negotiations meaningless. Our hands remain on the trigger. Iran will never forsake its Lebanese brothers and sisters. https://t.co/T3Wy3qBqcE — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) April 9, 2026

Pezeshkian’s comments come a day after the Israeli military said it struck Lebanon with more than 100 strikes, on what it described as Iran-backed militia Hezbollah. More than 250 people were killed and over a 1,000 were wounded in the Israeli strikes on Wednesday, Lebanese health ministry said.

“The repeated aggression by the Zionist entity against Lebanon is a flagrant violation of the initial ceasefire agreement and a dangerous indicator of deceit and lack of commitment to potential accords,” Pezeshkian further added.

Meanwhile, the Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf warned Israel that ceasefire violations “carry explicit costs and strong responses.”

Ghalibaf said Lebanon is an “inseparable part of the ceasefire”, and that there is “no room for denial and backtracking. Extinguish the fire immediately.”

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Thursday said that his country will file a complaint with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), calling the attacks a “blatant violation” of international and humanitarian law.

Israel continued its strikes on Thursday and the Israeli military announced that they have killed an aide and nephew of Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem, Ali Yusuf Harshi.