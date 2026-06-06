Beirut accuses Iran of using Lebanon as ‘bargaining chip’ in negotiations with US

In this photo released by the Lebanese Presidency press office, Lebanon President Joseph Aoun, left, meets with Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, Thursday, June 4, 2026. (AP)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun accused Iran of using Lebanon as a bargaining tool in its negotiations with the United States. In an interview with CNN‘s Christiane Amanpour, Aoun said Lebanon was determined to stay out of the war and stressed that the country’s people were weary of recurring cycles of violence. “We are fed up and we want to live in peace,” Aoun said. “The Lebanese people deserve to live in peace and dignity. They should not have to see their homes destroyed every five to 10 years.”

The remarks come as conflict continues between Hezbollah and Israel. Hezbollah, the Iran-backed Shi’ite militant group founded in 1982, entered the conflict more than three months ago in support of Tehran following US-Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering a new phase of hostilities along the Lebanese-Israeli border.