Iran President says diplomacy key, Pakistan tells Trump US blockade hurdle to talks

A man clears rubble from a burnt shop in a destroyed building, following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday (AP)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday batted for giving diplomacy a chance while Pakistan army chief Asim Munir rang up US President Donald Trump, urging him to remove impediments to talks.

Pezeshkian said that every rational and diplomatic path should be used to reduce tensions with the U.S., but added that vigilance and distrust in interactions with Washington were an “undeniable ⁠necessity”.

Pezeshkian also said the US blockade showed ‌that Washington ⁠was moving toward “repeating previous patterns and betraying diplomacy”, according to state ​TV.

US ​President Donald Trump was given a message on similar lines by Pakistan’s Munir: that the ⁠US blockade of ⁠Iran’s ‌ports was a hurdle ‌to peace talks. Trump said he would consider Munir’s advice ​when ​the ​two spoke by phone, ​a Pakistani ⁠security source told Reuters.