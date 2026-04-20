Iran President says diplomacy key, Pakistan tells Trump US blockade hurdle to talks

The two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US is set to expire on Wednesday, with US representatives set to reach Islamabad for Iran negotiations on Monday.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Apr 20, 2026 06:47 PM IST
iran warA man clears rubble from a burnt shop in a destroyed building, following a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Monday (AP)
Make us preferred source on Google

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday batted for giving diplomacy a chance while Pakistan army chief Asim Munir rang up US President Donald Trump, urging him to remove impediments to talks.

Pezeshkian said that every rational and diplomatic path should be used to reduce tensions with the U.S., but added that vigilance and distrust in interactions with Washington were an “undeniable ⁠necessity”.

Pezeshkian also said the US blockade showed ‌that Washington ⁠was moving toward “repeating previous patterns and betraying diplomacy”, according to state ​TV.

US ​President Donald Trump was given a message on similar lines by Pakistan’s Munir: that the ⁠US blockade of ⁠Iran’s ‌ports was a hurdle ‌to peace talks. Trump said he would consider Munir’s advice ​when ​the ​two spoke by phone, ​a Pakistani ⁠security source told Reuters.

Uncertainty remains the key word as the West Asia war closes in on two months. Iran has denied it is planning to take part in peace talks with the United States a day after President Donald Trump announced he was sending a team to Islambad, warning Tehran of dire consequences if it rejected the deal.

The two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US is set to expire on Wednesday, with US representatives set to reach Islamabad for Iran negotiations on Monday.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei was quoted as saying by Tasnim News that Pakistan is currently the only official mediator in the diplomatic process and added that Tehran is not intending to take part in negotiations so far.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 20: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments