Sunday, September 05, 2021
Iran president calls for election in Afghanistan

Ebrahim Raisi said that the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government "as soon as possible."

By: AP | Tehran |
September 5, 2021 7:55:07 am
Iran President Ebrahim Raisi (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iran’s president is calling for elections in Afghanistan to determine the future of the country, where he hopes peace will return after Western troops have left and the Taliban have seized control.

Speaking on state TV on Saturday, Ebrahim Raisi said that the Afghan people should vote to determine their own government “as soon as possible.”

“A government should be established there which is elected by the votes and the will of the people,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic has always sought peace and calm in Afghanistan, and an end to bloodshed and fratricide, and the sovereignty of the people’s will. We support a government elected by the Afghan people,” he added.

