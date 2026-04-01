Silent coup? IRGC sidelines Pezeshkian for ‘de facto’ control of Iran: Report

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has taken de facto control over key areas of governance in the country, sources told Iran International, a Persian language news channel and digital platform based in London.

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The report also claimed that there was mounting friction between President Masoud Pezeshkian’s administration and Iran’s military establishment, which had reportedly led to a “complete political stalemate”.

Officials familiar with the situation told Iran International the IRGC has effectively obstructed several presidential decisions, including key appointments and has tightened its grip around the central power structure. This has limited the government’s ability to function in its executive role. Alleged discontent in the inner circle of Ayotollah Mojtaba Khamenei has also contributed to the governance crisis.