Iran says talks with US ‘far from final’, rubbishes Trump’s claims about handing over enriched uranium

Tankers anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran (AP Photo)

A day after shutting down the Strait of Hormuz again and firing at oil tankers, including one India-flagged tanker, Tehran has dashed any hopes of a quick resolution of the West Asia conflict that erupted after joint US and Israeli strikes that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Tehran is not yet ready to hold the next round of in-person talks with US officials, a senior Iranian official said Saturday, blaming Washington’s unwillingness to move away from “maximalist” demands on key issues.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh asserted his country won’t hand over enriched uranium to Washington, rubbishing claims made by US President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Associated Press.