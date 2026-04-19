Iran says talks with US ‘far from final’, rubbishes Trump’s claims about handing over enriched uranium

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh asserted his country won’t hand over enriched uranium to Washington, rubbishing claims made by US President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Associated Press.
Separately, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that while “progress has been made” in peace negotiations, US and Iran sides are “far from final discussion”.
“There are some issues on which we insist… They also have red lines. But these issues could be just one or two,” Ghalibaf said while speaking to local media. “We are still far from the final discussion,” he added.
Strait of Hormuz blockade
Ahead of the looming ceasefire deadline, Iran doubled down on its pledge to restrict ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz as long as the US blockade of Iranian ports remains in place. Ghalibaf, who is Iran’s chief negotiator in talks with the United States, slammed the US blockade as a “naive decision made out of ignorance.”
The blockades have complicated Pakistani-led mediation attempts and raised questions about whether the truce can be extended beyond its deadline. “It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot,” Ghalibaf said in the interview aired on state television late Saturday.
Story continues below this ad
He said Iran still was seeking peace despite deep-seated distrust of the United States.“The gaps remain wide and some fundamental issues are still unresolved,” he said.
Iran had announced the strait’s reopening after a 10-day truce between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon took hold on Friday. But after US President Donald Trump said their blockade of Iran’s ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the United States, Iran said it would continue enforcing its restrictions in the strait.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More