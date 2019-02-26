Toggle Menu
Iran parliamentarians sign letter to Rouhani asking for Zarif to stay in jobhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/iran-parliamentarians-sign-letter-to-rouhani-asking-for-zarif-to-stay-in-job-5601068/

Iran parliamentarians sign letter to Rouhani asking for Zarif to stay in job

Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, spokesman for parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy commission, told IRNA he had signed the letter and was collecting additional signatures.

Iran's Hassan Rouhani calls Israel a 'cancerous tumor'
Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani. (Source: Reuters)

A majority of parliamentarians in Iran signed a letter to President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday asking that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif continue in his job, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported, quoting a member of parliament.

Rouhani has not formally accepted the resignation which Zarif announced on Monday on Instagram.

READ | Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif, architect of nuclear deal, resigns on Instagram

Ali Najafi Khoshroodi, spokesman for parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy commission, told IRNA he had signed the letter and was collecting additional signatures.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 South Korea says Trump and Kim may declare end of war at Vietnam summit
2 Air strike on Balakot: China hopes India, Pakistan will show restraint
3 2019 Is a Sensitive Year for China. Xi Is Nervous.