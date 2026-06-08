Iran launches ‘Operation Nasr’, targets 2 Israeli airbases

In a massive escalation of the conflict in the Middle East since the ceasefire in April, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes on Monday while a missile reportedly hit a US military base in Saudi Arabia. The recent wave of attacks has threatened a renewal of war between the two countries.

What is Operation Nasr?

Iran confirmed that it struck two military bases in Israel and described the attack as a part of ‘Operation Nasr’ or ‘Victory’. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched the missile fire, retaliating against Israel’s strikes in three areas of Iran.