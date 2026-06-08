Iran launches ‘Operation Nasr’, targets 2 Israeli airbases

In a massive escalation of the conflict in the Middle East since the ceasefire in April, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes on Monday while a missile reportedly hit a US military base in Saudi Arabia. The recent wave of attacks has threatened a renewal of war between the two countries.
What is Operation Nasr?
Iran confirmed that it struck two military bases in Israel and described the attack as a part of ‘Operation Nasr’ or ‘Victory’. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard or the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it launched the missile fire, retaliating against Israel’s strikes in three areas of Iran.
The IRGC Aerospace Force has launched Operation Victory (Nasr), striking vital installations at the strategic Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases. This retaliatory action comes in response to the Israeli regime’s missile attacks on multiple radar sites in three regions of the country.
The launch of the operation comes on the 100th day of the war, which broke out on February 28 when Israel and the United States jointly attacked Iran and killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior Iranian leaders. The war continued until a fragile ceasefire was reached on April 8. However, Iran’s chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz and the fighting between Israel and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah have hindered the passage of a permanent solution to the conflict.
According to IRNA News Agency, “The IRGC Aerospace Force has launched Operation Victory (Nasr), striking vital installations at the strategic Nevatim and Tel Nof air bases. This retaliatory action comes in response to the Israeli regime’s missile attacks on multiple radar sites in three regions of the country.”
The IRGC, in a statement, said: “With trust in Almighty God, minutes ago the brave fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force launched Operation Nasr, targeting key centres of the strategic air bases of Nevatim and Tel Nof.”
On Sunday, Tehran had warned of retaliation after Israel struck Beirut’s southern suburbs, defying Washington’s request to stay away from any conflict.
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