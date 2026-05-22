Iran defies Trump with secret ‘toll booth’ plan for Strait of Hormuz—and a key US ally is involved

Strait of Hormuz toll plan gains attention as Iran reportedly discusses vessel transit payments with Oman amid sharp opposition from the US.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readUpdated: May 22, 2026 04:14 PM IST
oil prices surge trump iran hormuz crisisTehran has said that it will not bow to pressure tactics of the United States as the blockade of Iranian ports by Washington began on April 13. (AI Generated Image)
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Iran has reportedly discussed introducing a tolling system for the vessels to transit through the Strait of Hormuz with the Persian Gulf state of Oman, which is a US ally, as Tehran ignores Washington’s threats against demanding payments from ships to cross the critical waterway.

However, the New York Times report added that it remains unclear whether the discussions between Iranian and Oman officials would yield anything concrete but it indicates that United States and Iran don’t appear to end the nearly three months old conflict which has shaken the global economy as both the US and Iran have not shown any signs of compromise.

Maritime disruptions and economic impact

After the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran in February, the Islamic Republic halted the commercial shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, affecting the supply chain which soared the oil prices globally.

After Tehran established its control over the key waterway, which is responsible for 20 percent of global oil supply, Iranian officials began discussing ways to maintain their hold and leverage the strait to generate revenue, NYT reported.

Tehran establishes new regulatory authority

Iran recently established Persian Gulf Strait Authority to carryout out the daily mechanism in the strait and as discussions with Oman were ongoing to introduce a tolling system, the authority on Wednesday posted an update on its social media post.

Also Read | Tehran sailors released after US forces board Iranian tanker amid Gulf blockade tensions

The authority said it had “defined the boundaries of the Strait of Hormuz management supervision area” and that transit would require a permit from the authority.

Washington rejects Iranian claims over international waterway

US President Donald Trump has condemned the possibility of any Iranian tolls being collected from commercial ships to transit Hormuz and on Thursday, dismissed the notion of any payment being made for passage through the strait. “We want it free. We don’t want tolls. It’s international. It’s an international waterway,” Trump said while speaking to reporters at the White House.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also rejected the idea of tolls being collected by Iranian authorities for commercial ships passage through the strait. Rubio said Iran is “trying to create a tolling system” and to convince Oman to join the system. “There is not a country in the world that should accept that, Al Jazeera reported.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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