Iran, Oman reach understanding on coordinates of route through Hormuz

Under the proposed agreement, Iran would gain control over ships entering the Gulf through Hormuz, news agency Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian source and two regional officials on Wednesday.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: Aug 6, 2026 08:49 AM IST
Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates (AP Photo)Cargo ships are seen at sea near the Strait of Hormuz, as viewed from a rocky shoreline near Khor Fakkan, United Arab Emirates (AP Photo)
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Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographic coordinates for a maritime shipping lane through the Strait of Hormuz, with a joint announcement expected once the final details are settled, said Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei.

Baghaei, however, added that any agreement between Iran and Oman would not guarantee security ⁠in the strategic waterway.

Under the proposed agreement, Iran would gain control over ships entering the Gulf through Hormuz, news agency Reuters reported, citing a senior Iranian source and two regional officials on Wednesday.

Despite the apparent move towards accommodating some of the Iranian demands, the sources fended off claims made by US President Donald Trump stating that an agreement to reopen the strait was looming, stating several key issues still needed to be resolved.

Baghaei described the negotiations ​between Tehran and Muscat as “professional” ⁠and “moving forward”, stating that “the two sides had reached a mutual understanding on the geographical parameters ​of the route under discussion”.

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