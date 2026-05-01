69 million barrels stranded: How US naval blockade is quietly suffocating Iran’s economy

Drone view of oil tanker HELGA berthed at one of Iraq's southern offshore oil terminals near Basra as it prepares to load crude oil, becoming the second vessel to arrive since the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, April 24, 2026. (REUTERS)

A US naval blockade of Iranian ports has shrunk Tehran’s oil exports, stranding a growing stockpile of crude on tankers as Iranian storage sites run out of space, shipping data showed, and analysts said.

With some vessels switching off tracking systems and US forces turning back Iranian tankers, how much crude Iran is delivering to customers, particularly its main customer, China, is impossible to measure.

Just a handful of carriers carrying Iranian ⁠crude have ​left the Gulf of Oman between April 13 and 25, oil analytics firm Vortexa said. That’s down over 80% from a comparable period in March, when Iran exported 23.4 million barrels, LSEG data shows.