Iran offers discounted crude to India after US sanctions waiver, refiners weigh return: Report

Sources told Reuters that NIOC was offering crude at $3-$4 a barrel below comparable regional grades on a landed basis. (File Photo)

Iran has begun offering discounted crude oil to Indian refiners after the United States temporarily eased sanctions on Tehran, reopening a narrow window for energy trade following the recent US-Iran agreement, Reuters reported, citing industry sources.

The approaches have come both directly from the National Iranian Oil Company and through intermediaries claiming to have been allocated oil by the Iranian state producer, the sources said.

One Indian refining source, speaking on condition of anonymity because the discussions are confidential, told Reuters.

“Apart from NIOC, several traders are contacting us for the sale of Iranian oil. But my priority is to give a chance to NIOC.”