What Iran’s nuclear programme could look like under proposed Pakistan MoU with US

The United States and Iran are “closer than ever” to signing the Pakistan-mediated “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding” to end more than three months of war in West Asia, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday, as Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif separately confirmed that “a final, agreed-upon text of the peace deal has been reached” under what he called “intense mediation efforts by Pakistan.”

Abbas Aragchi said nuclear talks with ‌the United States would only take place at a later ​stage and would not ​proceed unless a proposed interim ⁠deal was implemented. On the other hand, Trump said on Thursday he had reached a “great settlement” with Iran to end the war, but Tehran pushed back hours later, saying no final decision had been made.

According to officials familiar with the talks, the proposed agreement would end the fighting, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the US naval blockade on Iranian ports.

The Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding has never been closer. Pending its finalization, the media should refrain from entering speculation about its content. In line with our responsible and transparent approach, all details will be shared with the public in due course. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 12, 2026

What’s likely to be part of the Iran-US deal?

Iranian Foreign Minister Aragchi said control of the Strait of Hormuz would not return to pre-war arrangements, adding that sovereignty over the vital waterway belongs to Iran and Oman. He said Iran would ensure safe passage for ships through the strait.

>The United States, however, denied making any major concessions to Tehran and said any economic benefits for Iran would depend on it fully meeting its obligations under the agreement.

‘Proposed agreement requires Iran to dismantle its nuclear program’

A senior Trump administration official told CNN that the proposed US-Iran agreement would require Iran to dismantle its nuclear programme and stop funding terrorist groups.

According to the official, Iran has agreed that its nuclear materials will be destroyed or removed, its nuclear program will be dismantled, and no frozen Iranian funds will be released until Tehran fulfils its commitments. The deal would also keep the Strait of Hormuz open and end Iranian funding for terrorist groups. However, Iran has not clarified on this issue. Iran maintains that the future of its nuclear program would be discussed in further negotiations.

The official described it as a “performance-based deal”, meaning Iran would only receive economic benefits after meeting its obligations. Iran has also made its stance clear by stating that talks on the nuclear deal would commence only if the interim deal is implemented.

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US Vice President JD Vance said reports claiming Iran would receive money simply for signing the deal were false, according to CNN. He stressed that no funds would be released in advance and that economic benefits would only come if Iran complied with the agreement.

I’m seeing a lot of fake information about a potential deal to reopen the Strait and end Iran’s nuclear weapons program. First, the Iranians are not receiving any cash, and no funds are being released for simply signing a deal or attending a meeting. The deal is structured to… — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 12, 2026

Trump also accused Iran of misrepresenting the proposed deal in media reports, saying the terms reported by Iranian outlets were different from those agreed in writing.

Earlier reports suggested the interim agreement would extend the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and create a path for further negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme. Iranian media had claimed the deal would include the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets and would not give up Iranian control over the strategic waterway.