Iran introduces new air defence system to counter US’s MQ-9 reaper drone: All you need to know

The system has been named after an eponymous hero from Persian mythology who had fired an arrow to draw the border between Iran and Central Asia. (AP Photo)

Iran this week brought down a United States MQ-9 reaper drone near the Strait of Hormuz using its new air defence system called the Arash-e Kamangir, Al Jazeera reported. The Iranian interception near the Qeshm Island in Hormuz marked the first combat use of the system, which bears “stealth-detection capabilities”, the country’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

This comes as the US carried out fresh attacks on an Iranian military site near Bandar Abbas, following which the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked an “American airbase” in retaliation, according to reports.

What Iran said

The Fars agency said the Arash-e Kamangir system, used to intercept a “hostile” reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz, was a warning to hostile aircrafts that were operating close to the Iranian airspace and its maritime borders, Al Jazeera quoted.