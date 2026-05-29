Iran introduces new air defence system to counter US’s MQ-9 reaper drone: All you need to know
Iran's Fars agency said the Arash-e Kamangir system, used to intercept a “hostile” reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz, was a warning to hostile aircrafts operating close to the Iranian airspace and its maritime borders.
Iran this week brought down a United States MQ-9 reaper drone near the Strait of Hormuz using its new air defence system called the Arash-e Kamangir, Al Jazeera reported. The Iranian interception near the Qeshm Island in Hormuz marked the first combat use of the system, which bears “stealth-detection capabilities”, the country’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported.
This comes as the US carried out fresh attacks on an Iranian military site near Bandar Abbas, following which the Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked an “American airbase” in retaliation, according to reports.
What Iran said
The Fars agency said the Arash-e Kamangir system, used to intercept a “hostile” reconnaissance drone over the Strait of Hormuz, was a warning to hostile aircrafts that were operating close to the Iranian airspace and its maritime borders, Al Jazeera quoted.
“This operation, which was carried out using a system with hidden capabilities, is a clear and decisive message from Iran,” Fars reported quoting unnamed officials.
Iran has not provided any other technical details about the system.
IRAN · AIR DEFENCE · FIRST COMBAT USE
Arash-e Kamangir: Iran's New Interceptor
How Iran shot down a US MQ-9 Reaper near the Strait of Hormuz · May 2026
The new interceptor system, Arash-e-Kamangir, announced by Fars translates, in Persian, to “Arash the archer”.
It has been named after an eponymous hero from Persian mythology who had fired an arrow to draw the border between Iran and Central Asia, Al Jazeera highlighted.
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Broadly, Arash stands for a hero who helped Iran in its battle against international domination, it stated.
What does the shift mean for Iran?
Iran’s shift to the new system marks its transition to more lower-cost air defence system, which includes smaller systems that could be moved, hidden, launched swiftly and replaced easily, according to experts quoted by Al Jazeera.
Its system is developed in a way the interceptor can wait up in the air, until it encounters a target drone or aircraft.
Others include short-range anti-drone or anti-aircraft weapons, which are less sophisticated than major air defence batteries but easier to manufacture and replace, according to the report.
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These resilient features made the US Reaper drone especially vulnerable to the Iranian system.
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