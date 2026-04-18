Indian vessels forced to turn back after Iran fires on ships in Strait of Hormuz

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that the incident occurred around 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman.(Credits: UKMTO Operations Centre)

Tensions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz escalated sharply on Saturday after Iran reportedly opened fire on two merchant vessels attempting to transit the waterway, following its decision not to reopen the critical oil route. Two Indian vessels also have had to reverse course in the Strait of Hormuz following the gunfire, a vessel-tracker said.

The latest development comes amid an intensifying maritime standoff between Iran and the United States, raising fresh concerns over global energy supply disruptions and shipping security in one of the world’s busiest oil corridors.

Iran reimposes military control over key oil route

Iran said it had reimposed military control over the strait after the US blocked its ports, effectively tightening its grip over a passage through which nearly a fifth of global oil consumption flows.