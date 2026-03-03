UN Nuclear watchdog IAEA says buildings in Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility damaged

IAEA has confirmed limited damage to entrance buildings at Iran's Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant based on satellite imagery.

By: Express Global Desk
Updated: Mar 3, 2026 03:47 PM IST
No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict, says IAEA.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday said buildings in Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant had sustained damage. It based its findings on an analysis of latest satellite imagery.

According to the agency, the damage is limited to structures at the entrance of the facility, with no signs of additional impact inside the enrichment plant itself. “No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict,” IAEA wrote.

In a post on X, the watchdog noted that while the Natanz facility had already sustained severe damage during the June conflict, the newly observed impact appears confined to border infrastructure. The agency added that it continues to closely monitor developments to ensure nuclear safety and security standards are maintained.

