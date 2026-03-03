UN Nuclear watchdog IAEA says buildings in Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility damaged

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tuesday said buildings in Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant had sustained damage. It based its findings on an analysis of latest satellite imagery.

According to the agency, the damage is limited to structures at the entrance of the facility, with no signs of additional impact inside the enrichment plant itself. “No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely damaged in the June conflict,” IAEA wrote.

Based on the latest available satellite imagery, IAEA can now confirm some recent damage to entrance buildings of Iran’s underground Natanz Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP). No radiological consequence expected and no additional impact detected at FEP itself, which was severely… pic.twitter.com/7CS7BRZo1s — IAEA – International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) March 3, 2026

In a post on X, the watchdog noted that while the Natanz facility had already sustained severe damage during the June conflict, the newly observed impact appears confined to border infrastructure. The agency added that it continues to closely monitor developments to ensure nuclear safety and security standards are maintained.