‘Remember these criminals’: Iran names US navy officers responsible for Minab school strike

The embassy accused the two officers of ordering the US military to fire Tomahawk missiles at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school on three occasions. (Photo: X/ @Iran_in_India)

Iran has identified two US Navy officers who it blames for the deadly strike on a school in Minab on February 28 that killed around 168 people. Tehran released their images on social media while accusing the two officers of directly authorising the strike.

The Iranian embassies in India, Nigeria and South Africa among others posted the image of Leigh R Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, and alleged that the duo ordered the attack on Minab’s elementary school last month.

Graves being prepared for those killed in a US-Israeli strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. The UN Human Rights office has called for an investigation into the incident. (Reuters)

The embassy accused the two officers of ordering the US military to fire Tomahawk missiles at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school on three occasions.

Remember these two criminals. Leigh R. Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E. York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in #Minab. pic.twitter.com/CEsHFllJr2 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 29, 2026

In the X post, the Iran Embassy in India wrote, “Remember these two criminals. Leigh R. Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E. York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in Minab.”

During an urgent debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the attack on school was a “calculated, phased assault” and “more than 175 students and teachers were slaughtered in cold blood.”

In his video address, the Iranian foreign minister described the act as “a war crime and a crime against humanity, one that demands unequivocal condemnation by all, and unambiguous accountability for the culprits”.

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Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the human rights council that school bombing evoked “visceral horror”, insisting on the need for “justice”.

US media, quoting American military investigators, had earlier reported that it believes Washington’s forces were likely behind striking the school in Iran’s Minab unintentionally.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had said the matter is being investigated. The US-Israeli war against Iran entered its 30th day on Sunday.