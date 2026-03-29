‘Remember these criminals’: Iran names US navy officers responsible for Minab school strike

Iran accused two US Navy officers of ordering a missile strike on a Minab school that killed over 160 people, calls it a war crime at UN forum.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readMar 29, 2026 08:29 PM IST First published on: Mar 29, 2026 at 08:29 PM IST
minab school iranThe embassy accused the two officers of ordering the US military to fire Tomahawk missiles at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school on three occasions. (Photo: X/ @Iran_in_India)

Iran has identified two US Navy officers who it blames for the deadly strike on a school in Minab on February 28 that killed around 168 people. Tehran released their images on social media while accusing the two officers of directly authorising the strike.

The Iranian embassies in India, Nigeria and South Africa among others posted the image of Leigh R Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, and alleged that the duo ordered the attack on Minab’s elementary school last month.

iran minab school
Graves being prepared for those killed in a US-Israeli strike on a girls’ school in Minab, Iran. The UN Human Rights office has called for an investigation into the incident. (Reuters)

The embassy accused the two officers of ordering the US military to fire Tomahawk missiles at the Shajareh Tayyebeh school on three occasions.

In the X post, the Iran Embassy in India wrote, “Remember these two criminals. Leigh R. Tate, the commander, and Jeffrey E. York, the executive officer of the USS Spruance, who ordered the launch of Tomahawk missiles three times, killing 168 innocent children at a school in Minab.”

During an urgent debate at the United Nations Human Rights Council on Friday, Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the attack on school was a “calculated, phased assault” and “more than 175 students and teachers were slaughtered in cold blood.”

In his video address, the Iranian foreign minister described the act as “a war crime and a crime against humanity, one that demands unequivocal condemnation by all, and unambiguous accountability for the culprits”.

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Meanwhile, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the human rights council that school bombing evoked “visceral horror”, insisting on the need for “justice”.

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US media, quoting American military investigators, had earlier reported that it believes Washington’s forces were likely behind striking the school in Iran’s Minab unintentionally.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had said the matter is being investigated. The US-Israeli war against Iran entered its 30th day on Sunday.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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