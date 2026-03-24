Who is Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, Iran’s new top security official, after Larijani’s assassination?

Zolghadr had held senior security positions such as deputy for security at the Interior Ministry, deputy at the armed forces' general staff and advisor to the judiciary chief for crime prevention. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr news: Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, a former Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, has been appointed as the new supreme national security council secretary in Tehran following the killing of Ali Larijani. Zolghadr had served as the secretary of Iran’s Expediency Council and had reached the rank of brigadier general in the Guard.

Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr was appointed as Larijani’s successor as secretary of the SNSC, the Iranian president’s deputy of communications, posted on X on Tuesday.

Zolghadr is one of the closest aides of Sadegh Amoli Larijani, the younger brother of the former top security official. Earlier, he had held high-level positions in the legislative branch and the Expediency Discernment Council, a body under the supreme leader that resolves conflicts between the Guardian Council and the Iranian parliament. Before that, he had served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a major general, TASS news agency said.