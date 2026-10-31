Iran’s Mojtaba Khamenei orders military response ‘without geographic limits’ amid fears of renewed war

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered the country’s armed forces to respond immediately to any enemy threat and without “geographic limits”, as fears grow of renewed military confrontation with the United States and Israel.

In a statement published on his official Telegram account on Saturday, Khamenei said Iran would determine the timing and conditions for ending any renewed military or “terrorist attacks by its enemies”. He also ordered an update of the military target list to bring US and Israeli “physical and non-physical” assets within the reach of Iranian forces, news agency Reuters reported.

The warning came amid growing concern over a possible return to full-scale fighting following the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran in February, which killed Khamenei’s father and several senior Iranian officials. Regional leaders, meanwhile, called for restraint and a diplomatic solution at a security forum in Bahrain.

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Iran warns of response to any renewed attack

Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency quoted Khamenei as saying that “any kind and level of threat” should face an immediate response.

The supreme leader made the remarks during a meeting with senior military officials, according to Iranian state media. He called on the armed forces to maintain combat readiness and update the target list for the United States and Israel.

Reuters reported that Khamenei’s statement said Iran’s armed forces and the Iranian nation would determine when and under what conditions any renewed hostilities would end.

Express InfoGenIE · Iran and the Gulf Iran, Israel and the Gulf: where the Hormuz crisis sits Who is where, what the US has in the region, what has been reported or claimed, and which neighbours are caught in the spillover. As of Oct 31, 2026. Locations are approximate. The map shows places and what has been reported or claimed. It shows no strike routes and names no future targets. Most claims by either side cannot be independently verified. Region Hormuz close-up Where things stand Pick a layer, then tap a marker. Places are neutral. Reported attacks and warnings sit on their own layer. Places US presence Attacks and warnings Spillover Neutral place Country hosting US forces (publicly documented) Reported or claimed incident Warning area (no site) Contested waters (illustrative) Country card Gulf coast and Red Sea approach Land neighbour IranIraqSaudi ArabiaOmanYemenTurkeyPersian GulfGulf of OmanArabian SeaRed Sea Close Iran Bandar Abbas Israel Strait of Hormuz Persian Gulf Gulf of Oman Close Qatar Bahrain United Arab Emirates Kuwait Saudi Arabia Jordan Close Strait of Hormuz Persian Gulf, off Jubail Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Oman Jordan Iraq (Kurdistan Region) Bab al-Mandeb (Red Sea) Warnings, not locations Close Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar Kuwait Bahrain Oman Yemen Jordan Iraq Close Country Iran What it is Neutral Iran’s capital is Tehran. Iran is the other main party to the war that the US and Israel began on Feb 28 (Al Jazeera). Leadership Reported Mojtaba Khamenei is supreme leader. His father, Ali Khamenei, was killed in the US and Israeli strikes of Feb 28, according to Al Jazeera. At the strait Reported Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) say the strait is unsafe for ships that do not coordinate with a body Iran set up in the war, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (Al Jazeera, Oct 17). Close Iranian port Bandar Abbas What it is Neutral A major Iranian port on the northern shore of the strait. Context US CENTCOM says the US continues a naval blockade of Iran’s southern ports. It says the blockade has cost Iran $25bn in oil export income (Al Jazeera, Oct 17). Close Country Israel What it is Neutral Israel is a party to the war. Al Jazeera describes it as a war the US and Israel began on Iran on Feb 28. On this map Neutral Israel is shown for location only. No incidents involving Israel are marked, because this graphic tracks the Gulf and Hormuz theatre. Close Chokepoint Strait of Hormuz What it is Neutral The narrow passage between Iran and Oman’s Musandam peninsula that links the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. Before the war it carried roughly a fifth of global oil and gas flows (Al Jazeera). Now Reported Both the US and Iran claim authority over it while ships are being attacked. See the Hormuz close-up tab. Close Sea area Persian Gulf What it is Neutral The shallow arm of the Arabian Sea bordered by Iran to the north and by Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE, with Oman at the strait. Reported Reported A tanker was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade from a small boat about 78 nautical miles north-east of Jubail, Saudi Arabia, on Oct 17, according to UKMTO (Al Jazeera). Close Sea area Gulf of Oman What it is Neutral The waters between Iran and Oman just outside the strait, leading out to the Arabian Sea. Claimed Claim Iran’s navy says it has deployed new units east of the strait, across the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea, to carry out surveillance (Press TV, via Al Jazeera, Oct 14). Close Al Udeid Air Base Qatar Presence Neutral Al Udeid hosts the forward headquarters of US Central Command and is the largest US base in the Middle East (Business Standard, Feb 28). Reported Claim Iran’s IRGC said on Jul 12 that it fired ballistic missiles at Al Udeid. Qatar’s Defence Ministry said it intercepted Iranian fire. Qatar’s Interior Ministry said three people, including a child, were wounded by falling shrapnel (Al Jazeera). Close Naval Support Activity Bahrain Bahrain Presence Neutral Bahrain hosts the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet (Business Standard, Feb 28). Reported Claim Air-raid sirens were activated on Jul 12, Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said. Tehran said its drones targeted US military sites in Bahrain (Al Jazeera). Close Al Dhafra Air Base United Arab Emirates Presence Neutral Al Dhafra is shared with the UAE Air Force and is described as a critical US Air Force hub (Business Standard, Feb 28). Reported Claim Iran’s security chief Mohsen Rezaei alleged that the US, with UAE military help, uses smaller vessels to move oil to larger tankers. The UAE’s response was not in the reporting reviewed (Al Jazeera, Oct 14). Close Camp Arifjan, Ali Al Salem Air Base Kuwait Presence Neutral Camp Arifjan hosts the forward headquarters of US Army Central. Ali Al Salem Air Base is about 40 km from the Iraqi border (Business Standard, Feb 28). Reported Claim Iran’s army said on Jul 12 that explosive drones targeted US military sites in Kuwait. Kuwait’s army said its defences intercepted “hostile aerial targets” (Al Jazeera). Close Prince Sultan Air Base Saudi Arabia Presence Neutral Prince Sultan Air Base, south of Riyadh, supports US Army air-defence assets including Patriot and THAAD batteries (Business Standard, Feb 28). Reported Reported Saudi Arabia is among the states that reported attacks after the April truce (Al Jazeera, Apr 8). Close Muwaffaq Salti Air Base (Azraq) Jordan Presence Neutral Muwaffaq Salti Air Base hosts US Air Forces Central’s 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing (Business Standard, Feb 28). The IRGC named a different Jordanian base, Prince Hassan, in its Jul 12 claim. Reported Claim The IRGC said it fired several ballistic missiles at an air base in Jordan on Jul 12 and claimed it destroyed a command centre and drone hangars. The claim was not independently confirmed (Al Jazeera). Close Ship attacks reported Strait of Hormuz Reported Reported UKMTO recorded at least 12 ships attacked in the week to Oct 16 and said the true total is likely higher, because most attacked vessels do not report to it (Al Jazeera). October has seen the most ship attacks since the war began on Feb 28. Claimed Claim The IRGC said on Oct 22 that seven tankers were struck in one day. It said four were hit while transferring oil and three struck mines. Al Jazeera said the claims could not be verified. A CENTCOM spokesperson said Iran’s mine claims were incorrect and that 95 percent of vessels are getting through. Latest Claim CNBC reported on Oct 30 that Iran claimed four tankers struck mines in Hormuz. The claim is Iran’s. Close Ship attack reported Persian Gulf, off Jubail Reported Reported UKMTO said a tanker was hit by a rocket-propelled grenade fired from a small boat about 78 nautical miles north-east of Jubail, Saudi Arabia, on Oct 17, damaging its stern. The marker is approximate (Al Jazeera). Close Reported Jul 12 attack Qatar Claimed Claim The IRGC said it fired ballistic missiles at an air base in Qatar. Qatar said it intercepted the fire; three people were wounded by shrapnel (Al Jazeera, Jul 12). Earlier Reported Earlier that week the IRGC struck three commercial vessels, including a Qatari LNG tanker off Oman, according to Al Jazeera. Close Reported Jul 12 attack Bahrain Claimed Claim Tehran said its drones targeted US sites in Bahrain. Bahrain said air-raid sirens were activated (Al Jazeera, Jul 12). Close Reported Jul 12 attack Kuwait Claimed Claim Iran’s army said explosive drones targeted US sites. Kuwait’s army said its defences intercepted “hostile aerial targets” (Al Jazeera, Jul 12). Close Reported Jul 12 attack Oman Claimed Claim The IRGC claimed a “heavy and surprise” attack on logistics and refuelling sites at Oman’s Duqm port that it said were used by US carriers. Oman condemned the attack (Al Jazeera, Jul 12). Close Reported Jul 12 attack Jordan Claimed Claim The IRGC said it fired ballistic missiles at an air base in Jordan and claimed damage. The claim was not independently confirmed (Al Jazeera, Jul 12). Close Reported attacks, March Iraq (Kurdistan Region) Reported Reported Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Erbil “has been targeted with more than 70 missiles and drones” (Rudaw, Mar 2). He also told Russia’s Sergei Lavrov that Iraq was being subjected to attacks from both sides (Asharq Al-Awsat, Mar 5). Community Peacemaker Teams Iraqi Kurdistan counted 751 attacks on the Kurdistan Region from Feb 28 to May 28, with 22 killed and 112 injured (report, May 31). Close Reported by Al Jazeera Bab al-Mandeb (Red Sea) Reported Reported Al Jazeera says the situation has been worsened by the Iran-aligned Houthis’ attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure and “their capture of the Bab al-Mandeb strait” (Oct 17). The wording is Al Jazeera’s and is not independently verified here. Close Warned areas Warnings, not locations Warned Claim The IRGC said on Oct 22: “if this trend continues, the conflict will extend to its bases in the region.” The warning names no locations. Reported Reported Al Jazeera, citing US media, says President Trump has reportedly ordered the military to stay prepared for bigger attacks after the elections. No locations were given and none are shown here. Reading the map Neutral This marker is a regional halo for warnings made by either side. It does not point to any site. Close Gulf coast Saudi Arabia Reported Reported A tanker was hit off Jubail on Oct 17 (UKMTO). Al Jazeera cites Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure. Saudi Arabia was among states reporting attacks after the April truce (Al Jazeera, Apr 8). Close Gulf coast United Arab Emirates Reported Reported The UAE reported attacks after the April truce (Al Jazeera, Apr 8). Iran’s Mohsen Rezaei alleges the UAE military helps the US shuttle of oil (Oct 14); this is his claim. Close Gulf coast Qatar Reported Reported The Jul 12 Iranian missile claim is on the attacks layer. Qatar is also a mediator: its mediators were in Tehran on Oct 30 with edits to a draft deal (CBS News). Close Gulf coast Kuwait Reported Reported Iran said it targeted US sites in Kuwait on Jul 12; Kuwait said it intercepted “hostile aerial targets” (Al Jazeera). Close Gulf coast Bahrain Reported Reported Air-raid sirens sounded on Jul 12 (Al Jazeera). Bahrain was also among states reporting attacks after the April truce. Close Gulf of Oman coast Oman Reported Reported Oman condemned the Jul 12 attack on its Duqm port (Al Jazeera). Iran has said it would manage the strait only with Oman; the US and Gulf states reject Iranian management or fees. Close Red Sea approach Yemen Reported Reported Al Jazeera says the Iran-aligned Houthis have attacked Saudi energy infrastructure, and refers to “their capture of the Bab al-Mandeb strait” (Oct 17). The wording is Al Jazeera’s and is not independently verified here. Close Land neighbour Jordan Claimed Claim The IRGC claimed missile fire at an air base in Jordan on Jul 12 (Al Jazeera). The claim was not independently confirmed. Close Land neighbour Iraq Reported Reported Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Iraq was being subjected to attacks from both sides (Asharq Al-Awsat, Mar 5), and that Erbil “has been targeted with more than 70 missiles and drones” (Rudaw, Mar 2). Iran Bandar Abbas Israel Strait of Hormuz Persian Gulf Gulf of Oman Qatar Bahrain United Arab Emirates Kuwait Saudi Arabia Jordan Strait of Hormuz Persian Gulf, off Jubail Qatar Bahrain Kuwait Oman Jordan Iraq (Kurdistan Region) Bab al-Mandeb (Red Sea) Warnings, not locations Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Qatar Kuwait Bahrain Oman Yemen Jordan Iraq Tap a place on the map, or pick one below. Tap a square to see the facility and what has been reported there. Tap a marker for what has been reported or claimed, and by whom. Tap a country to see what has been reported there. Markers are approximate. The spillover shading shows where incidents have been reported, not where anything is expected next, and the list is not exhaustive. ~20%of global oil and gas flowed through the strait before the war (Al Jazeera) 68%of the pre-war oil flow, in the week to Oct 13 (Kpler) 12+ships attacked, week to Oct 16 (UKMTO, an undercount) Oil through Hormuz, week to Oct 13 (Kpler) 11.6 million barrels a day, against 17.1 million before the war Close-up of the strait. Pick a layer, then tap a marker. Places Incidents and contested waters Neutral place Reported or claimed incident Contested waters (illustrative) IranUAEOmanPersian GulfGulf of Oman Close Bandar Abbas Qeshm Island Musandam (Oman) Strait of Hormuz Close Ship attacks and rival claims East of the strait Close Iranian port Bandar Abbas What it is Neutral The main Iranian port on the northern shore of the strait. CENTCOM says the US blockade covers Iran’s southern ports. Close Iranian island Qeshm Island What it is Neutral Iran’s largest island, sitting just off the coast in the strait. Close Omani exclave Musandam (Oman) What it is Neutral The northern tip of Oman’s Musandam peninsula, which forms the southern side of the strait. Khasab is its main town. Context Neutral Iran says it would manage the strait only with Oman. The US and Gulf states reject Iranian control or fees (Al Jazeera, Jul 12). Close Shipping lanes Strait of Hormuz What it is Neutral The passage is the only sea route out of the Persian Gulf. Before the war about 125 large vessels a day moved through it, carrying roughly 20% of global crude and LNG (Al Jazeera). Close Strait of Hormuz Ship attacks and rival claims Reported Reported UKMTO: at least 12 ships attacked in the week to Oct 16, with one sinking and two disabled. UKMTO says the true total is probably higher (Al Jazeera, Oct 17). The US Navy-led JMIC rates the threat to merchant shipping “severe”, its second-highest level (Al Jazeera, Oct 14). Control Claim CENTCOM’s Brad Cooper says the strait is “controlled by the United States and our regional partners, not Iran”. The IRGC says it is unsafe for ships that do not coordinate with its Persian Gulf Strait Authority. Mines Claim The IRGC says tankers struck mines. CENTCOM says it has cleared the strait of mines and that ships are being hit by projectiles. Neither claim is independently verified. Close Iranian naval deployment, claimed East of the strait Claimed Claim Iran’s navy says it deployed new units east of the strait, across the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Sea, for real-time surveillance. It warned ships not to switch off transponders (Press TV, via Al Jazeera, Oct 14). Bandar Abbas Qeshm Island Musandam (Oman) Strait of Hormuz Ship attacks and rival claims East of the strait Tap a place, or pick one below. Tap a marker for what has been reported or claimed, and by whom. The shaded area is an editorial illustration of waters both sides say they control or warn about. It is not an official boundary. Read with care. Claims from the US and Iran often conflict, and most cannot be checked independently. Each item names who said it. Timeline Two accounts Diplomacy Feb 28 The US and Israel begin the war on Iran, according to Al Jazeera. Ali Khamenei is killed in the strikes. Apr 8 Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain report attacks despite an Iran-US truce (Al Jazeera). June The US and Iran sign a memorandum of understanding (Al Jazeera). July The ceasefire ends. The IRGC strikes commercial vessels, the US hits Iranian military targets, and Trump announces the ceasefire is over. On Jul 12 Iran says it attacked sites in five countries and declares Hormuz closed (Al Jazeera). Sep 28–Oct 5 Kpler counts 11 tankers struck in the strait (Al Jazeera, Oct 14). Oct 17 The US and Iran both claim control of the strait. UKMTO counts at least 12 ships attacked in the week to Oct 16 (Al Jazeera). Oct 22 The IRGC says seven tankers were hit and warns the conflict could extend to US bases. Trump says Iran is “making up fake hits, mines, and everything else” (Al Jazeera). Oct 25–30 Qatar presents a draft deal on Oct 25. Its mediators are in Tehran on Oct 30 with edits. An Iranian official tells Reuters the ideas are “unacceptable”, and Iran wants the US blockade lifted first (CBS News). Oct 31 Supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei warns the US against new attacks, according to a Telegram statement reported by CBS and AFP. Who controls the strait US (CENTCOM) Brad Cooper: the strait is “controlled by the United States and our regional partners, not Iran”. Iran (IRGC) The strait is unsafe for ships that do not coordinate with Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority. Security chief Mohsen Rezaei: “the strait is under Iran’s control, and we manage it.” Mines and hits US (CENTCOM) Says it has cleared the strait of mines and that ships are being hit by projectiles. A spokesperson said 95 percent of vessels are getting through (Oct 22). Iran (IRGC) Says tankers struck mines on “unauthorised” routes, and that seven tankers were hit on Oct 22. Not independently verified. Traffic US (CENTCOM) 400 ships and 100 million barrels moved through in the past week (Oct 17). Independent (Kpler) Oil flows were 11.6 million barrels a day in the week to Oct 13, about 68% of pre-war levels. The blockade US (CENTCOM) Calls the blockade of Iran’s southern ports “ironclad” and says it has cost Iran $25bn in oil income. Iran Wants the blockade and oil and gas sanctions lifted first, a senior official told Reuters (Oct 30). Why now US (Trump) Says Iran is trying to raise oil prices before the Nov 3 midterms. Iran (unnamed official) Told Reuters that Iran changed its tactics, and that one aim is to influence the US midterms. Qatari draft Qatar presented a draft on Oct 25 and its mediators were in Tehran on Oct 30 with edits. A CBS source saw “indications of progress”, and an Iranian reply was expected by the weekend (CBS News). Iran’s position Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran “continues to give diplomacy a chance to succeed” (Oct 28). A senior official told Reuters the Qatari ideas were “unacceptable” and that Iran would not change its nuclear stance. Trump’s position On Oct 30 Trump said the war is “going to get wrapped up soon” and that the US needs “a guarantee there’ll never be a nuclear weapon”. CBS reports he has threatened several times in recent weeks to resume military action. Other channels Pakistan and Qatar are relaying messages, and no breakthrough is expected soon (Al Jazeera, Oct 17). A letter from Vice President JD Vance to Mohsen Rezaei had gone unanswered, Tasnim reported; Trump said it concerned only medical aid. Ceasefire The CBS report does not say a ceasefire is in force. Iran is seeking a new one, based on its own earlier proposal that Trump rejected. Express InfoGenIE Created by Aniruddha Dhar

The warning also included a directive to expand the list of potential targets to include US and Israeli “physical and non-physical” assets.

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The latest remarks come as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent another round of fighting. A Qatari delegation arrived in Tehran on Friday for talks with Iranian officials, while regional governments have sought to reduce tensions, news agency Associated Press reported.

Saudi Arabia, Egypt urge restraint

Regional leaders called for calm on Saturday as concerns mounted over a renewed escalation involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

Speaking at a security forum in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Waleed ElKhereiji said countries in the region wanted peace and were working to prevent a military escalation and reach an agreement to end the crisis with Iran.

“If you look at … the efforts that everybody is trying to do, the message is very clear. People in this part of the world want to bring peace back to the region,” AP quoted him as saying.

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ElKhereiji cautioned, however, that the outcome of those efforts remained uncertain. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, speaking at the same event, warned that another round of fighting could have devastating consequences.

“We are very confident that … the second round will be more dangerous, more destructive, and it will lead to nowhere,” he said.

The remarks came amid fears that renewed hostilities could widen the conflict across West Asia.

Syria and Jordan discuss border security

Syria’s Foreign Minister Assad al-Shibani said border security with Jordan was a shared responsibility and that a high-level meeting was expected next month to discuss arrangements.

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Speaking at the Bahrain security forum, al-Shibani said there were no “skirmishes” between the two countries, AP reported.

The comments followed Jordanian strikes in Syria last week that heightened tensions between the neighbours. Jordan said the strikes killed 20 militants from the Islamic State group, while acknowledging that civilians were also killed. Syrian authorities reported seven deaths, most of them women and children.

Al-Shibani also said Syria was discussing whether to join the Mecca Pact, a Saudi-led defence alliance that includes Turkey and Pakistan.

“Whether Syria joins or not, Syria thinks the region is in dire need of a structure that protects its security,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)