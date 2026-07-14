‘20% is too much, we’ll be fair’: Iran mocks Trump over Hormuz cargo fees

Strait of Hormuz cargo charges become the latest flashpoint as Iran’s foreign minister ridicules Donald Trump’s proposal and asserts Tehran’s control.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 14, 2026 03:00 AM IST
Iran US deal TodayUS President Donald Trump and Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (Photo: AP/File Photo)
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Iran’s foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, on Monday mocked the demands made by US President Donald Trump to impose charges on all cargo transiting the Strait of Hormuz and said that Tehran would charge a lower rate.

Escalating tensions threaten a return to active warfare

Trump earlier announced that the US military will reinstate a naval blockade on Iran in Hormuz and will charge all cargo shipped through the critical waterway.

But Tehran has reiterated that it controls the strait, as both nations were engaged in another round of fire, threatening a return to an all-out war.

Araghchi agrees on compensation principle via social media

In a post on X, Araghchi wrote, “POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service.”

Foreign minister asserts perpetual Iranian guardianship

The foreign minister added, “Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is, of course, too much. We will be fair.”

Shift from traditional freedom of navigation policies

The United States till now, had said the strait should remain open for all and no tolls shall be imposed, as it was before the US-Israel launched joint attacks on Iran in February.

“We are reinstating the Iranian blockade. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait,” Trump earlier wrote on Truth Social, adding that the US would be “reimbursed” by 20% of the value of cargo to help cover “any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security.”

Also Read | Video: Saudi Arabia strikes Yemen airport to block Iranian flight, Houthis vow revenge

Meanwhile, Iran has vowed to fight back if any country, including the United States, interferes in the management and control of traffic in Hormuz.

Tehran has asserted that it has the right to manage the shipping via the strait and potentially charge a fee in accordance with the interim peace agreement signed last month, AP reported.

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United Nations agency rejects shipping tolls legal basis

The United Nations agency, the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), has opposed the introduction of tolls for the vessels passing through international waterways.

“There is no legal basis through which to introduce mandatory tolls simply to transit through a strait,” the IMO said in a statement.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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