‘Must be a meteor shower from Mars’: Iran mocks Trump with missile launch video after his ‘decimated military’ claim

President Donald Trump speaks about the Iran war from the Cross Hall of the White House on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo)

Soon after United States President Donald Trump claimed to have curtailed Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones, Iran promptly stepped up to mock the US. Sharing a video on X that showed a missile launch, Iran said air raid sirens were blaring across Israel.

“Must be a meteor shower from Mars!” the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai wrote in its post.

The jab came after Trump, in a televised address from the White House on Thursday, said since Operation Epic Fury was launched last month, the US’s armed forces have “delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield, victories like few people have ever seen before”.