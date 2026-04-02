‘Must be a meteor shower from Mars’: Iran mocks Trump with missile launch video after his ‘decimated military’ claim
The mockery comes after Trump, in a televised address from the White House on Thursday, said since Operation Epic Fury was launched last month, the US's armed forces have "delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield."
Soon after United States President Donald Trump claimed to have curtailed Iran’s ability to launch missiles and drones, Iran promptly stepped up to mock the US. Sharing a video on X that showed a missile launch, Iran said air raid sirens were blaring across Israel.
“Must be a meteor shower from Mars!” the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai wrote in its post.
The jab came after Trump, in a televised address from the White House on Thursday, said since Operation Epic Fury was launched last month, the US’s armed forces have “delivered swift, decisive, overwhelming victories on the battlefield, victories like few people have ever seen before”.
#Trump: “I have completely destroyed #Iran’s missile capabilities.”
— Consulate General of the I.R. Iran in Mumbai (@IRANinMumbai) April 2, 2026
“Tonight, Iran’s navy is gone. Their air force is in ruins. Their leaders, most of them terrorists, the regime they led, are now dead,” he said. “Their command and control of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is being decimated as we speak. Their ability to launch missiles and drones is dramatically curtailed, and their weapons factories and rocket launchers are being blown to pieces. Very few of them left,” Trump said.
Moreover, United States Secretary Pete Hegseth, following Trump’s warning of US hitting Iran “very hard” in the next 2-3 weeks and sending it “back to the Stone Age”, wrote on X, “Back to the Stone Age”.
In response to Hegseth, the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Mumbai, pointed out the contradiction in US’s statements, saying, “They said #Iran needed to be “Great Again.” Now suddenly the goalpost is… the Stone Age?”
“Funny thing… civilisations that go back to empires like the Achaemenids don’t really do “again.” They just are,” Iran stated in its post.
Trump, in his speech, said it took the US 32 days to “decimate one of the most power countries”. “We will continue until our objectives are fully achieved. Thanks to the progress, we’ve made, I can say we are on track to complete all of America’s objectives shortly, very shortly,” Trump added.
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