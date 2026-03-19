Qatar declares Iranian attaches ‘persona non grata’ after missile strike ‘significantly damages’ Ras Laffan

Qatar has reported “significant damage” after Iranian missile strikes hit the Ras Laffan industrial city, the country’s primary gas hub. In a statement issued Wednesday, Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned what it called a blatant Iranian assault on Ras Laffan Industrial City, saying the attack sparked fires that severely affected the facility. Qatar also expelled all Iranian attaches at the embassies.

The ministry also denounced Iranian strikes on energy sites in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, describing the incidents as grave breaches of international law and a serious risk to global energy stability.

Calling the actions “brutal aggressions”, Doha said Tehran had crossed “all red lines” and stressed the urgent need for de-escalation to restore regional and international security.

Earlier, a missile believed to have been launched by Iran struck the Ras Laffan site. Qatar Ministry of Interior said a resulting fire was largely contained and no injury was recorded. State energy giant QatarEnergy confirmed all staff were accounted for and there were no casualties.

Statement | Qatar Condemns in Strongest Terms Iranian Targeting of Energy Facilities in Saudi Arabia and UAE Doha | March 19, 2026 The State of Qatar condemns in the strongest terms the Iranian targeting of energy facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab… pic.twitter.com/EoBckLPGZV — Ministry of Foreign Affairs – Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 19, 2026

Qatar has also declared all Iranian Embassy military and security attaches “persona non grata”. “The Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran , stating that Qatar considers both the military attache and the security attache at the embassy, in addition to the staff of the two attache offices “persona non grata” and requests that they leave the country within a maximum period of 24 hours.

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Iranian threats across

The developments followed Iranian threats to target oil and gas infrastructure across the Gulf in retaliation for an Israeli strike on its South Pars gasfield, as tensions linked to the broader US-Israeli conflict with Tehran intensified.

Tehran’s warnings named several regional sites, including Qatar’s Mesaieed Petrochemical Complex, Mesaieed Holding Company and Ras Laffan Refinery; Saudi facilities such as the SAMREF Refinery and Jubail Petrochemical Complex; and the UAE’s Al Hosn gasfield.

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Qatar escalated its diplomatic response by declaring military and security attaches at the Iranian embassy persona non grata and ordering them to leave within 24 hours, citing repeated attacks. Doha called the strike a dangerous escalation, a violation of sovereignty and a direct threat to national security, accusing Iran of dragging uninvolved states deeper into the crisis.

Macron speaks to emir

International reactions followed swiftly. Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and US President Donald Trump after the incident. Macron urged an immediate halt to attacks on civilian infrastructure, especially energy and water facilities, stressing the need to shield essential supplies from military escalation.

I have just spoken with the Emir of Qatar and President Trump following the strikes that hit gas production facilities in Iran and Qatar today. It is in our common interest to implement, without delay, a moratorium on strikes targeting civilian infrastructure,… — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 18, 2026

On March 2, Qatar had already suspended LNG production after earlier strikes on Ras Laffan and a water tank at a power plant in Mesaieed. The Ras Laffan complex, about 80km from Doha, is the world’s largest LNG production site, supplying roughly a fifth of global demand and playing a critical role in Asian and European energy markets.

Reporting from Al Jazeera, journalist Victoria Gatenby said security alerts had been raised in Doha. Analyst Rachel Ziemba of the Center for a New American Security noted that the earlier production halt may cushion immediate global supply shocks but warned of strain on regional power systems and prolonged price pressure.

Babak Hafezi of American University said higher LNG prices would weigh heavily on Europe, which turned to LNG imports after the Ukraine war and the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines. He added that major importers such as Japan, Turkiye and India would also feel the impact, with smaller developing economies hit hardest.

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The strike came as Riyadh prepared to host talks among Arab and Muslim-majority foreign ministers. Gatenby said discussions would now centre on the Iranian threat and managing the fallout.

🔥Allah is the greatest🔥 In response to U.S.-Israeli attacks on the Assaluyeh refinery in Bushehr, Iran targeted the Ras Laffan refinery in Qatar, which had American investments. pic.twitter.com/qjrTrCHf8O — Iran Military Media (@IRMilitaryMedia) March 18, 2026

Saudi authorities said air defenses intercepted four ballistic missiles headed for Riyadh and two targeting the eastern region, according to the Saudi Ministry of Defence. Alerts were also issued for Riyadh and Al-Kharj via the National Early Warning Platform for Emergency Cases.

The UAE Ministry of Defence said its forces intercepted 13 ballistic missiles and 27 drones launched from Iran. Operations were suspended at the Habshan gas facility after debris incidents, authorities in Abu Dhabi said. The Bab oilfield was also targeted, with no injuries reported.

Since the attacks began, the UAE defence ministry said it has dealt with 327 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,699 drones.

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