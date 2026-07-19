Russia or China behind Iran’s deadly strike on key US base? Report raises questions

After Iran carried out targeted strikes on Jordan, killing two US military personnel and injuring several other service members on Friday, questions have been raised over Tehran’s improving ability to attack sensitive targets, and apprehensions that the Islamic Republic may be receiving target inputs from China or Russia, a report has claimed.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Iran has adjusted to US defences by firing missiles that can travel at high speed and can manoeuvre as the missiles lead towards their target, the outlet reported, citing US officials.

Video captures the moment that several Iranian medium to intermediate-range ballistic missiles struck Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan overnight, killing at least two and injuring several other American Servicemembers. pic.twitter.com/cJz39E1LvP — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) July 18, 2026

“Iran’s ability to hit sensitive targets also has raised concerns that the regime is getting targeting help from China or Russia,” US officials told WSJ.

What Iran did

The Iranian military carried out two ballistic missile attacks on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, which hosts US military and fighter jets. Since the hostilities resumed between Iran and the US around two weeks ago, this is the first casualty of American troops, taking the tally of US service members killed in the Iran war to 16.

CENTCOM Statement on Recently Fallen, Missing U.S. Service Members TAMPA, Fla. — On July 17, two U.S. service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks. Additionally,… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 18, 2026

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement on X said, “On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.”

“Additionally, one service member is currently missing. Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty,” the US military said.