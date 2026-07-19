Russia or China behind Iran’s deadly strike on key US base? Report raises questions

Since the hostilities resumed between Iran and the US around two weeks ago, this was the first casualty of American troops.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jul 19, 2026 09:51 PM IST
Amid fresh strikes in West Asia, India calls for quick de-escalation, dialoguePlumes of smoke and fire rise after debris from an intercepted Iranian drone struck an oil facility, according to authorities, in Fujairah. (AP Photo/ File)
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After Iran carried out targeted strikes on Jordan, killing two US military personnel and injuring several other service members on Friday, questions have been raised over Tehran’s improving ability to attack sensitive targets, and apprehensions that the Islamic Republic may be receiving target inputs from China or Russia, a report has claimed.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, Iran has adjusted to US defences by firing missiles that can travel at high speed and can manoeuvre as the missiles lead towards their target, the outlet reported, citing US officials.

“Iran’s ability to hit sensitive targets also has raised concerns that the regime is getting targeting help from China or Russia,” US officials told WSJ.

What Iran did

The Iranian military carried out two ballistic missile attacks on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan, which hosts US military and fighter jets. Since the hostilities resumed between Iran and the US around two weeks ago, this is the first casualty of American troops, taking the tally of US service members killed in the Iran war to 16.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) in a statement on X said, “On July 17, two US service members in Jordan were killed in action as U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.”

“Additionally, one service member is currently missing. Four American service members were medically evacuated to Jordanian hospitals. They have since been discharged. Other personnel who were evaluated for minor injuries have returned to duty,” the US military said.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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