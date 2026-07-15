Iran claims fresh missile strikes on US bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait; releases videos

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The West Asian nations, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, continued to face a barrage of fresh Iranian missiles and drone attacks even as the tensions between the United States and Iran plunged to new heights, putting off the prospect of a peace deal between the warring groups.
The air defence systems remained activated in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan and the UAE after Iran targeted US military facilities in the Gulf nations in retaliation for the American strikes.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday reported attacks on American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and other targets in West Asia.
According to Tasnim News Agency, a new wave of Iranian ballistic missiles was launched at the American bases in Jordan. Multiple explosions were heard in Kuwait too. A video released by the Iranian media showed an Iranian drone attack on a US army warehouse in Kuwait.
Eighth Stage of Army Operation Targets US Facilities in Jordan Again
The eighth stage of the Army’s Saeqa (Thunder) operation continued with drone attacks on US bases in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/4WCY2XPxOd
— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) July 15, 2026
In Bahrain, heavy explosions were reported in American bases, prompting a warning alarm and activating the country’s defence system. The Iranian attacks targeted the “installations and infrastructure of the aggressive US army” in the Juffair area of the country.
Oman too was the target of Iranian strikes, with Tehran targeting the “FPS long-range aerial radar and the vessel detection radar in Oman”, Al Jazeera reported.
Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Wednesday released satellite imagery of what it claimed were the US strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain and Qatar over the weekend.
A video of the US attack on the Al Udeid base in Qatar following Iranian strikes on Sunday. The video showed damage to the fighter jet maintenance and repair centre at the Qatar US base. However, there was no response from the US.
Iranian Strikes Damage Fighter Jet Maintenance Centre at Qatar’s Al Udeid Base
Satellite images show damage to the fighter jet maintenance and repair centre at Al Udeid base in Qatar following Iranian strikes on the origin of aggression in the region on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/EW1oqx73Tm
— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) July 15, 2026
Another video, shared by Tasnim, showed damage to the US Fifth Fleet Drone Centre in Bahrain. The satellite imagery showed what it claimed to be damaged in the drone command and control centre.
Images Reveal Damage to US 5th Fleet Drone Center in Bahrain
Satellite images indicate damage to the drone command and control centre at the US 5th Fleet base in Bahrain amid Iran’s retaliatory action against the origin of aggression in the region on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/fhHAJsklvg
— Tasnim News Agency (@Tasnimnews_EN) July 15, 2026
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the attacks were in retaliation for US aggression in the region. The US Central Command launched a relentless attack targeting dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas.
The US military has reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports to block ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US is going to “hit them very hard”. The US President also held a Situation Room meeting with his top aide on launching a “massive strike” next week.
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