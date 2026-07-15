Iran claims fresh missile strikes on US bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait; releases videos

Iranian media released satellite imagery showing US military facilities in Qatar and Bahrain targeted in IRGC strikes. (Tasnim News Agency)

The West Asian nations, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, continued to face a barrage of fresh Iranian missiles and drone attacks even as the tensions between the United States and Iran plunged to new heights, putting off the prospect of a peace deal between the warring groups.

The air defence systems remained activated in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan and the UAE after Iran targeted US military facilities in the Gulf nations in retaliation for the American strikes.

Iran’s fresh strikes on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday reported attacks on American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and other targets in West Asia.