Iran claims fresh missile strikes on US bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait; releases videos

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on Tuesday reported attacks on American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and other targets in West Asia.

Written by: Majid Alam
4 min readUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 02:27 PM IST
Iran attacks Gulf targets in Bahrain and QatarIranian media released satellite imagery showing US military facilities in Qatar and Bahrain targeted in IRGC strikes. (Tasnim News Agency)
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The West Asian nations, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait, continued to face a barrage of fresh Iranian missiles and drone attacks even as the tensions between the United States and Iran plunged to new heights, putting off the prospect of a peace deal between the warring groups.

The air defence systems remained activated in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan and the UAE after Iran targeted US military facilities in the Gulf nations in retaliation for the American strikes.

Iran’s fresh strikes on Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday reported attacks on American bases in Jordan, Bahrain, Kuwait and other targets in West Asia.

According to Tasnim News Agency, a new wave of Iranian ballistic missiles was launched at the American bases in Jordan. Multiple explosions were heard in Kuwait too. A video released by the Iranian media showed an Iranian drone attack on a US army warehouse in Kuwait.

In Bahrain, heavy explosions were reported in American bases, prompting a warning alarm and activating the country’s defence system. The Iranian attacks targeted the “installations and infrastructure of the aggressive US army” in the Juffair area of the country.

Oman too was the target of Iranian strikes, with Tehran targeting the “FPS long-range aerial radar and the vessel detection radar in Oman”, Al Jazeera reported.

Tehran releases ‘proof’ of US military installations destroyed

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency on Wednesday released satellite imagery of what it claimed were the US strikes on US military facilities in Bahrain and Qatar over the weekend.

A video of the US attack on the Al Udeid base in Qatar following Iranian strikes on Sunday. The video showed damage to the fighter jet maintenance and repair centre at the Qatar US base. However, there was no response from the US.

Another video, shared by Tasnim, showed damage to the US Fifth Fleet Drone Centre in Bahrain. The satellite imagery showed what it claimed to be damaged in the drone command and control centre.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said the attacks were in retaliation for US aggression in the region. The US Central Command launched a relentless attack targeting dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas.

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The US military has reimposed a blockade on Iranian ports to block ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that the US is going to “hit them very hard”. The US President also held a Situation Room meeting with his top aide on launching a “massive strike” next week.

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